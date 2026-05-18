Even during the busiest offseason in WNBA history, few teams made as many moves as the Chicago Sky, who completely revamped their roster after going 13-61 over the last two seasons and finishing tied for last place in 2025. There were plenty of questions about general manager Jeff Pagliocca's plan, and some remain, but the early returns have been exactly what the team hoped.

Following their victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, the Sky are 3-1 -- their best start since 2023, which happens to be the last time they made the playoffs -- and tied for second place with the New York Liberty.

Over countless discussions this winter and spring, Pagliocca and coach Tyler Marsh put forth a new vision for Sky basketball based on "toughness and grit," and players they knew were "gonna fight at all times," Pagliocca said. "We wanted to make sure that the team was much more competitive than it has been."

The Sky have been exactly that. Their offense remains a work in progress, but with Skylar Diggins, Natasha Cloud and Jacy Sheldon leading the way on the perimeter, and Kamilla Cardoso and Elizabeth Williams cleaning up the paint, the Sky have the best defense in the league. They're first in defensive rating (97.2), first in opponent field goal percentage (38.1%), third in opponent points in the paint per game (35) and fourth in defensive rebounding rate (71.7%). And they don't even have DiJonai Carrington or Azura Stevens yet.

Skylar Diggins is ushering in a new era for the Chicago Sky, but questions remain after chaotic offseason Jack Maloney

"I was struck by their cohesion, their identity defensively. Very very strong," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said after the Sky's win on Sunday.

It's still early, and everyone in Chicago will be holding their breath as they wait on the results of Rickea Jackson's knee imaging -- she left Sunday's game early with a non-contact injury -- but it's clear this is a different Sky team, and opponents are taking notice.

Here are CBS Sports' latest WNBA Power Rankings: