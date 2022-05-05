A new WNBA season is right around the corner. Opening night for 2022 is set for Friday, and the exciting four-game slate will feature the defending champion Chicago Sky playing host to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Before we get there, it's worth taking one last look at the state of the league, and where each team projects heading into the season.

This figures to be an interesting summer, as there's a big group of four-to-five teams – Sky, Storm, Sun, Aces and possibly Mercury – with legitimate title hopes, but no clear-cut favorite. Even second-tier teams like the Mystics and Lynx have a chance to crash the party if they stay healthy and get a few breaks. At the bottom of the league, there should be a fierce race for the final few playoff spots, as the Dream and Fever are the only clear tankers.

Without further ado, here are CBS Sports' preseason power rankings:

1. Chicago Sky

The defending champion Sky have earned the right to start the season atop the Power Rankings. With nearly the entire championship core back in Chicago, and former Finals MVP Emma Meesseman in as a perfect reinforcement, they will have a chance to win it all again. The challenge for the Sky this season will be staying more consistent along the way.

2. Seattle Storm

Last season ended in disappointing fashion for the Storm, as Breanna Stewart suffered an Achilles tendon injury and they were bounced in the second round of the playoffs. Now, with the band back together for one last run, the Storm should make a return to contender status. They'll be looking for a third title in five seasons.

3. Connecticut Sun

The Sun have made it to at least the semifinals in three straight postseasons, but have not been able to break through and capture the first title in franchise history. They could get it this season, though. At the bare minimum they'll be right in the mix with Jonquel Jones re-signed, Courtney Williams back for her second stint with the team and Alyssa Thomas fully healthy.

4. Las Vegas Aces

Another playoff failure last season finally led to big changes in Las Vegas this winter. Liz Cambage left in free agency and Becky Hammon was brought in to replace Bill Laimbeer as head coach. From a pure talent standpoint, they are worse than last season, but they still have A'ja Wilson and Hammon's new system could be just the change they need.

5. Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury brought in Tina Charles and Diamond DeShields this winter, as they went all-in to try and improve on last season's Finals loss. Those plans were brought to a halt when star center Brittney Griner was detained in Russia on alleged drug charges. She remains there indefinitely, and her absence will hang over this season in a major way.

6. Washington Mystics

No team has a bigger variance in possible outcomes for the season than the Mystics, who could reasonably contend or miss the playoffs. It all comes down to health – specifically that of Elena Delle Donne. The former MVP has played just three games in the past two seasons, but is finally healthy after multiple back surgeries. If she can stay on the court all season, the Mystics will make some noise; if she's in and out, or worse, they will not.

7. Minnesota Lynx

It was one star in, one star out in Minnesota this winter. Legendary center Sylvia Fowles announced she would come back for one final season, while Napheesa Collier announced she is pregnant and may not return to action this summer. The Lynx are going to be a tough, playoff-caliber team regardless, but they need Collier in order to compete with the top teams.

8. Los Angeles Sparks

Last season, the Sparks missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade. That was not acceptable to the front office, which brought in Liz Cambage and Chennedy Carter among others in a busy winter. How everything will fit together remains to be seen, but the Sparks are far more talented than last season and should be in the playoff mix at the very least.

9. Dallas Wings

On the one hand, the Wings made it back to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2018. On the other hand they were still under .500. As a result, they largely stood pat in the offseason save for acquiring Teaira McCowan, and will hope for continued internal development. They could grab a playoff spot again this season, but will face a lot of competition.

10. New York Liberty

The Liberty once again had a busy offseason, as they fired head coach Walt Hopkins and replaced him with Sandy Brondello, and signed Stefanie Dolson in free agency to bolster their frontcourt. This team failed to meet expectations last season, but with better health and a new coach they should improve. Whether that's enough for another trip to the playoffs remains to be seen.

11. Atlanta Dream

Last season was a nightmare for the Dream. They finished with the second-worst record at 8-24 and dealt with major off-court drama. After cleaning house in the winter, they traded for the No. 1 overall pick and drafted Rhyne Howard to lead their rebuild. The Dream will struggle at times this season, but they seem to have found a new path forward.

12. Indiana Fever

The rebuild continues in Indiana. The Fever haven't made the playoffs since 2016, and that won't change this season. On the bright side, they have added a record four first round picks to the roster, including No. 2 overall selection NaLyssa Smith. After years of swinging and missing, perhaps they've finally got it right on draft night.