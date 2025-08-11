When the Minnesota Lynx traded for DiJonai Carrington ahead of the deadline, there were no concerns about how the 2024 All-Defensive First Team honoree would mesh with the league's best team on that side of the ball. There were, however, real questions about her fit on offense.

The Lynx have been elite over the last two seasons because of their 3-point shooting and ball movement. They spend the majority of each game with five players on the court who can shoot, which spaces the floor, and make decisions with the ball in their hands, which allows them to capitalize on the spacing.

Carrington has not done either throughout her career. She is a career 28.1% 3-point shooter and made 26% of her attempts with the Dallas Wings this season. She's also never had an assist rate higher than 12.9% and has had an assist-to-turnover ratio below one in four of her five seasons. In her 20 games with the Wings, she had 36 assists and 49 turnovers.

Whether the trade was successful, it seemed, would hinge on whether Carrington could do enough on offense to stay on the floor so the Lynx could take advantage of her elite perimeter defense.

Through three games with her new club, she's done more than enough.

Jordin Canada injury: Dream point guard carried to locker room after hurting right leg in win over Mercury Jack Maloney

Carrington had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals on 6 of 10 shooting, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, in the Lynx's 83-71 win over the New York Liberty in a Finals rematch on Sunday. In her first three games, she's averaging 13.3 points, four rebounds, 1.7 assists and two steals on 62.5% shooting, both overall and from behind the arc. Notably, she's shot above 50% in all three games, marking just the second time in her career that she's shot 50% or better in three consecutive games.

Even acknowledging that Carrington will not continue to shoot this well, the early signs suggest she'll be a major boost to the Lynx's title hopes.

Here are CBS Sports' latest WNBA Power Rankings