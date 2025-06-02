After a fascinating offseason in Atlanta, so much of the discussion about the Dream focused on their new additions. How would Karl Smesko's system translate to the WNBA? And how would free agent signings Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones -- two traditional paint presences -- fit with what he wanted to do on the offensive end?

Those were valid questions, but they meant that the Dream's returners largely got overlooked. There wasn't much talk about how Smesko could help elevate those already in town. After the first few weeks of the season, it's clear there should have been.

Allisha Gray, in particular, is thriving. While Gray has been named an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, and won both the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend last year in Phoenix, she's always flown under the radar, especially on a national level. That won't remain the case much longer.

Against the Seattle Storm, she poured in a career-high 28 points to lead a 17-point comeback that extended the Dream's winning streak to four games -- their longest since 2023 -- and improved their record to 5-2 on the season. As the calendar flips to June, only the reigning champion New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx are ahead of the Dream in the standings.

Through seven games, Gray is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 49.5/43.5/81.6 shooting splits. She's on pace to set new career-highs in scoring, assists, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage, and has only turned the ball over nine times.

The Dream haven't had a winning season since 2018, but if Gray keeps playing like this, that streak should come to an end this summer.

Here are CBS Sports' latest WNBA Power Rankings: