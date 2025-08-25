Exactly one month ago, the New York Liberty beat the Phoenix Mercury to improve to 17-6. Though they were 3 ½ games back of the Minnesota Lynx in the race for the No. 1 seed, comfortably in second, with a 2½-game lead on everyone else. A Finals rematch seemed destined.

The next night, Breanna Stewart landed awkwardly on a layup attempt just minutes into the Liberty's matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks. She left the game, which the Liberty ultimately lost on a buzzer beater by Rickea Jackson. Stewart was later diagnosed with a right knee bone bruise and has not played since.

Including that defeat to the Sparks, the Liberty are 5-9 without Stewart and four of those wins have come against teams that would be in the lottery if the season ended today. Now 22-15, the Liberty are stuck in fifth place and staring at the possibility of not having home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

During this stretch they are eighth in the league in offensive rating (103.9), 10th in defensive rating (107.0) and 10th in net rating (minus-3.0). For the season, they have a plus-10.4 net rating with Stewart and a minus-0.4 net rating without her.

Stewart's numbers this season -- 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks -- may not be as gaudy as they have been in the past, but the last month has been a reminder that she remains the Liberty's most important player.

The good news for the Liberty is that Stewart is expected to return to action soon. Earlier this month, Stewart said it was a "non-negotiable" for her to return before her birthday on Wednesday (Aug. 27), and she has been listed as questionable for the team's game against the Connecticut Sun on Monday.

The Liberty may be down in the dumps right now, but with Stewart's return on the horizon and a few weeks remaining in the regular season, there's just enough time for them to get their act together for a repeat push.

Below are CBS Sports' latest WNBA Power Rankings.

WNBA Power Rankings