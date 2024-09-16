There are all sorts of stats to pick out from the Minnesota Lynx's dominant post-Olympics performance. They're 12-1, the best record in the league in that span, have won nine of those games by double digits, boast a 58.0 true shooting percentage and have victories over both of last season's finalists.

Perhaps the most notable data point, however, is they have just one player in the top-20 in scoring (Napheesa Collier) and two in the top-30 (Courtney Williams) since the season resumed last month.

Collier is their superstar and all-around leader, but this incredible hot streak has been a true team effort. They may not have any other household names, but everyone can shoot, pass and defend. Of their top-seven rotation players, Collier is actually the only one shooting worse than 34% from behind the arc since the restart, while all of them are averaging at least two assists per game. On the other end, they have bought in, and what they may lack in size they make up for with effort and versatility.

"We're not a super team," head coach Cheryl Reeve said after the Lynx's latest win over the New York Liberty on Sunday, their third of the season (including the Commissioner's Cup championship) over the league leaders. "We're a collective. Nobody gets that excited about players other than [Collier]. It's true. They believe in each other and they believe in our collective. There's more than one way to be successful."

Soon, we'll find out just how far that collective approach can take the Lynx.