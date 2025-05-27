Four months ago, Natasha Cloud was still a member of the Phoenix Mercury, and was hoping to spend the rest of her career in the desert. A whirlwind offseason altered that plan. First, she was traded to the Connecticut Sun as part of the Alyssa Thomas blockbuster. Her "tenure" as a member of the Sun lasted all of six weeks before she was dealt again, this time to the New York Liberty.

The Liberty, fresh off the first title in franchise history, gave up two first-round picks to acquire Cloud -- a not insignificant cost. With the way Cloud is playing to start the season, though, it looks like a bargain.

Cloud is averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks on 55.6/50.0/90.0 shooting splits. She's 10th in the league in scoring, third in assists, second in steals and tied for fifth in blocks. In her 94 minutes of action, the Liberty have outscored opponents by 49 points.

While Cloud won't continue to shoot that well all season, there's no reason to expect her perimeter defense, downhill driving ability or playmaking to subside. Her infectious energy has also been invaluable on a team that could be forgiven for going through the motions during the regular season.

Cloud's biggest moment in a Liberty uniform thus far came during their thrilling win over the Indiana Fever on CBS on Saturday afternoon. Clinging to a two-point lead with only seconds remaining, Cloud stripped Caitlin Clark to preserve the Liberty's undefeated start to the season.

With Cloud playing like this, and a soft upcoming schedule, it may be a while before the Liberty have to deal with defeat.

Below are CBS Sports' latest WNBA Power Rankings.

WNBA Power Rankings: May 27, 2025