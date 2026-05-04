Two months ago, it wasn't clear if the 2026 WNBA season would start on time -- or if it was going to happen at all. But thanks to some frantic last-minute negotiations, the league and the WNBPA reached a historic new collective bargaining agreement that ensured there will be basketball this summer and that the players will be paid more than ever before to play it.

Now, after a whirlwind offseason, it's nearly time to begin the WNBA's 30th anniversary season, which will feature two new expansion teams: the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. Preseason games have concluded and rosters will be finalized by Thursday before opening night on Friday.

Over the next five months, 15 teams will compete to be crowned this season's champions. Before the action begins, let's take a look at how the battle is shaping up with a preseason edition of power rankings.

The reigning champs, led by A'ja Wilson, the best player in the world, get the honor of starting 2026 atop the power rankings. The Aces brought their entire core back and made a few interesting moves on the margins, including signing former lottery pick Chennedy Carter. She's been out of the league in two of the last three seasons, but is incredibly talented and will give the Aces a much-needed boost of youth and athleticism.

The Liberty were always going to make changes after their first-round exit last season, and it was no surprise when they fired coach Sandy Brondello and replaced her with Chris DeMarco. However, no one expected them to sign All-Star forward Satou Sabally. With their Big Three of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones back, the Liberty easily have the most talented quartet in the league.

After an injury-filled 2025, Fever general manager Amber Cox said that re-signing All-WNBA guard Kelsey Mitchell was the team's top priority in the offseason, and that's just what they did -- though only on a one-year deal. Getting Caitlin Clark healthy was also crucial, and she's ready to go despite a brief scare during the preseason. As long as the Fever can keep Clark and Co. on the floor, they'll be in the mix.

The Dream won a franchise-record 30 games last season, but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, which prompted them to trade for All-Star forward Angel Reese. Somehow, they were able to get her for just two first-round picks, which allowed them to maintain their entire core. The Dream have never won a title, but that could change in the second year of Karl Smesko's tenure.

The Sparks haven't made the playoffs since the bubble season in 2020, which is not only the longest drought in franchise history, but the longest active one in the league. They went all in this offseason to get back to the postseason, and should have no trouble doing so after bringing franchise icon Nneka Ogwumike back into the fold and trading for Ariel Atkins. But can they be more than a playoff team?

Last season was a disaster for the Wings, but they at least got the No. 1 pick for their trouble. They used it to select Azzi Fudd, who will once again team up with her girlfriend, and fellow UConn alum, Paige Bueckers. Dallas also added Alanna Smith in free agency as the centerpiece of their revamped frontcourt, and new coach Jose Fernandez will hope to lead this group to the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

While most teams were wheeling and dealing during the busiest and most expensive free agency period in league history, the Mercury largely sat on their hands. All-Star forward Satou Sabally walked in free agency, and Phoenix did not seem to have a backup plan. Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper are back, but the Mercury didn't make any notable additions in the offseason.

The Valkyries' bizarre decision to trade the No. 8 pick (Flau'jae Johnson) for two second-round picks, including No. 16 (Marta Suarez), is even more confounding after they waived Suarez, but that's likely a bigger issue for their future than their present. Signing All-Star forward Gabby Williams will ensure that they remain one of the best defensive teams in the league, though there are still questions about their offense.

The expansion draft and free agency decimated the Lynx's depth, but while they did lose six rotation players, including co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith, they kept their top three scorers and added No. 2 overall pick Olivia Miles. The Lynx are going to struggle early in the season until Napheesa Collier returns from offseason surgery on both ankles, but once she's back, they should be competitive.

After one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the Sky overhauled their roster in an attempt to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2023. Most notably, they traded All-Star forward Angel Reese to the Dream for two future first-round picks, sent Ariel Atkins to the Sparks for Rickea Jackson, gave the Mystics a 2028 first-round pick for Jacy Sheldon and signed Skylar Diggins in free agency. The team is better than last season, but by how much?

11. Toronto Tempo

The Tempo tried to follow the Valkyries' blueprint during the offseason. They leaned heavily on experience in the expansion draft and free agency -- Kiki Rice, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, is one of only three players in camp younger than 25 -- and clearly expect to compete for a playoff spot this season. But can Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes lead them there? And is that even a wise goal?

12. Washington Mystics

The Mystics had three first-round picks for the second year in a row and selected Lauren Betts, Angela Dugalic and Cotie McMahon -- a surprise, given their lack of shooting and frontcourt logjam. But perhaps it wasn't a surprise that the Mystics had a confusing draft immediately after parting ways with general manager Jamila Wideman over "serious strategic differences." Still, this is a very exciting young group with a bright future.

The Sun didn't have a super busy offseason on the court. Brittney Griner arrived in free agency, and getting Nell Angloma, Gianna Kneepkens and Charlisse Leger-Walker in the draft despite not picking before No. 12 overall was impressive. But all of that was overshadowed by the Mohegan Tribe selling the franchise to Tilman Fertitta, who will move the team to Houston in 2027 and bring back the Comets name and branding.

Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams and Brittney Sykes all left Seattle during free agency, yet the Storm pulled off an incredibly successful offseason by adding Awa Fam and Flau'jae Johnson during the draft and hiring Sonia Raman as their new coach. The Storm aren't going to be a playoff team this season, but they suddenly have one of the most exciting young cores in the league.

15. Portland Fire

The Fire took a long-term approach during the expansion draft and the 2026 WNBA Draft, and while they've set themselves up well for the future, this could be a long season. They only have three players on the roster – Bridget Carleton, Megan Gustafson and Karlie Samuelson – with more than four years of experience and no one on the roster has ever averaged double digits in scoring for an entire WNBA season.