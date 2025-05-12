After another long but entertaining winter, a new WNBA season has arrived. Opening night for the 2025 campaign is set for Friday and will commence a five-month sprint to crown a new champion.

Teams will play a record 44 regular season games this season, up from the previous high of 40 last season. There will also be a new team in the mix, as the Golden State Valkyries, the first expansion franchise since the Atlanta Dream in 2008, begin play.

The reigning champion New York Liberty enter the season as the favorites to win it all, but will face plenty of challengers on their quest to repeat. The Minnesota Lynx, who were runners-up last season, will be back, as will the Las Vegas Aces, who won it all in 2022 and 2023. Caitlin Clark and the new-look Indiana Fever will also be heard from, while the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury hope to throw their hat in the ring.

Ahead of Friday, here's a look at where things stand with CBS Sports' preseason Power Rankings. As always, these rankings will be updated every Monday throughout the season.

1. New York Liberty

The Liberty finally won the first championship in franchise history last season in thrilling fashion. The core of the title team is back, but much of the supporting cast is different. The most notable addition is Natasha Cloud, who will give them another elite perimeter defender, while the most notable absence is Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who will miss the season after undergoing knee surgery. Their wing depth could be a concern, but they are the favorites.

2. Minnesota Lynx

After a devastating loss in the Finals last season, the Lynx have brought back largely the same team, including the entire starting lineup. They were in the top-four in both offensive and defensive rating last season, and there's no reason to think that will change this summer. With Napheesa Collier leading the way and one of the best coaches around in Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx should again challenge for the title.

3. Las Vegas Aces

Between injuries, a lack of depth and overall fatigue, the Aces never really looked like themselves last season, and they still won 27 games and made it to the semifinals. They've swapped Kelsey Plum for Jewell Loyd, and depth remains a concern, but everyone is healthy and A'ja Wilson is the best player in the world. This could be a bounce-back year for the Aces.

4. Indiana Fever

The Fever had no interest in slow-playing their rebuild, and went for it in every possible way this winter. They improved their front office, coaching staff and roster, and have made it clear that they expect to compete for a title this season. But can they? This is a much more talented and experienced team than last season, but getting to a championship level is easier said than done.

5. Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd is gone after demanding a trade, while Nika Mühl, Jordan Horston and Katie Lou Samuelson have all suffered season-ending ACL tears. The Storm may not have as much overall talent as last season, but a better fitting roster and improved vibes could make up the difference. No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga is also one of the most intriguing young players in the league.

6. Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury have officially entered a new era after Diana Taurasi's retirement and Brittney Griner's departure in free agency. They swung some major trades to acquire Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally to form a big three with Kahleah Copper, but there are a lot of questions about the rest of the roster. This should be an interesting season in the desert, as few teams have a wider outcome variance.

7. Atlanta Dream

Amid all of the player movement this offseason, perhaps no moves were more surprising than Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones signing with the Dream. The duo is a major talent upgrade, but there were questions about their fit in new coach Karl Smesko's 3-point heavy offense. There have been some positive signs in regard to their expanded range during preseason, but we need to see a bigger sample size.

Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca had one goal this offseason: stabilize the environment around Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. That meant hiring Tyler Marsh as coach and bringing in a number of veterans who can space the floor and provide leadership in the locker room. The Sky are going to be better than they were last season, but how much may depend on what kind of second-year leap Reese and Cardoso can make.

The Sparks are coming off the worst season in franchise history, and have not made the playoffs since 2020, which is their longest ever drought and the longest active one in the league. They'll hope to turn things around this season with Kelsey Plum in town after a blockbuster trade in which they gave up the No. 2 overall pick. Plum will give them a true No. 1 option for new coach Lynne Roberts' analytically-driven offensive system.

All eyes are on No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, whose arrival highlights the major overhaul the Wings made on and off the court during the offseason. There are a lot of reasons to be excited about this team's long-term future, but it's fair to wonder how good they'll be this season. That may ultimately depend on what sort of immediate impact Bueckers can make.

There was an exodus from Uncasville in the winter, which included franchise stalwarts Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones. This is the start of a new era for the Sun, who turned over almost the entire roster and hired Rachid Meziane as coach. They probably won't be the worst team in the league, but their eight-season playoff streak will likely come to an end.

This season will be all about development for the rebuilding Mystics, who have a new coach in Sydney Johnson and a number of intriguing young players, including lottery selections Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, and former first-round picks Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards. Unfortunately, No. 6 pick Georgia Amoore will not play this summer after suffering an ACL injury during training camp.

13. Golden State Valkyries

We haven't had an expansion team since 2008, and the league is in a much different place than it was then, but it's worth noting that the Dream that season finished 4-30, which was six games worse than any other team. By design, it's pretty much impossible for expansion teams to be successful in their inaugural seasons. In any case, the Valkyries have their sights set on the 2026 draft and free agency.