Just like that, the final week of the 2020 WNBA regular season has arrived. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the season that was supposed to begin back in May didn't tip off until late July, and was shortened to 22 games.

The last of them will be played on Sunday, at which point we'll proceed to a normal playoff format. Heading into the final week, just one team -- the New York Liberty -- has been eliminated, two postseason spots are still up for grabs and no seeds have been finalized.

That means there's still plenty left to play for, and pretty much every game down the stretch will matter. While playing such a short regular season wasn't anyone's first choice, the increased importance on every game was one of the upsides.

Ahead of the final week, here's a look at where each team stands, not only in the power rankings, but in terms of the playoff race.

1. Seattle Storm (16-3) -- last week No. 2

Five wins in a row now for the Storm, and they've opened up a 1.5-game lead in the race for first place. That their win streak is still intact is thanks in large part to Jewell Loyd, who came up with one of the plays of the season on Friday, hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Storm a one-point win over the Sparks.

2. Las Vegas Aces (14-4) -- last week No. 1

The Aces enter the final week of the regular season 1.5 games behind the Storm, but they control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed. Because they have a game in hand, and face the Storm on Sunday afternoon, they will finish in first place if they win out. At the same, they'll also have to hold off the Sparks for the No. 2 spot to guarantee a bye to the semi-finals.

3. Los Angeles Sparks (14-5) -- last week No. 3

A heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Storm likely ended the Sparks' hopes of getting the No. 1 seed, but they're still locked in a tight battle with the Aces for the No. 2 spot, which would also guarantee a bye to the semifinals. Saturday afternoon's matchup between the two teams looms large, with just half a game separating them in the standings.

4. Phoenix Mercury (12-7) -- last week No. 6

No Griner, no Hartley, no problem for the Mercury. They've won six in a row to claim the longest active winning streak in the league, and zoom up into fifth place. Not only have they clinched a playoff spot, but a top-four seed is still in play, with the Lynx sitting just one game ahead of them with three to play.

5. Minnesota Lynx (13-6) -- last week No. 4

Sitting in fourth place at 13-6, the Lynx are 1.5 games back of second, and 1.5 games ahead of sixth, so there's all sorts of scenarios in play for them heading into the final week. Most importantly, they'll be looking to hold off the Mercury for fourth, which would get them a bye into the second round.

6. Chicago Sky (11-9) -- last week No. 5

Courtney Vandersloot set a new WNBA record with 18 assists in the Sky's triumph over the Fever, but that's unfortunately the only win they've recorded in their last six outings. Currently on a three-game losing streak, they've dropped all the way down to sixth place, and can no longer claim a top-four seed.

7. Connecticut Sun (9-10) -- last week No. 7

After a disastrous start inside the bubble, the Sun are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot for the fourth straight season. Sitting in seventh place at 9-10, their magic number is down to one, meaning they will secure a spot with either a win, or a Mystics loss. In other words, they can safely start preparing for the postseason.

8. Dallas Wings (7-12) -- last week No. 8

Arike Ogunbowale put the Wings on her back on Sunday, finishing with a career-high 39 points to get them a crucial overtime win against the Mystics. That victory gave Dallas a 1.5-game lead over Washington for the last playoff spot, as well as the tiebreaker between the two teams. They still have some work to do, but the Wings are now in good shape to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

9. Washington Mystics (5-13) -- last week No. 10

After starting out the season 3-0, the Mystics are 2-13 in their last 15 games. And yet, they're somehow still right there in the playoff race. Heading into the final week, they're 1.5 games behind the Wings for eighth, and have a game in hand. Dallas does hold the tiebreaker between the teams, however, so the Mystics will have to surpass them to claim the spot.

10. Atlanta Dream (5-14) -- last week No. 11

Atlanta is technically still alive, but their chances of making the postseason are extremely slim. They're two games back of the Wings for the eighth and final playoff spot with three games to play, and have multiple teams ahead of them. The tiebreaker situation with Dallas is complicated, but at the very least they're going to need a strong week themselves, and some major help.

11. Indiana Fever (5-14) -- last week No. 9

The Fever have collapsed in the second half of the season. Seven losses in a row, and a 1-9 record in their last 10 outings has dropped them to 10th in the standings at 5-14. The playoffs are still mathematically in play, but it would take a miracle for them to get in at this point. It appears the franchise-record playoff drought will stretch to four seasons.

12. New York Liberty (2-16) -- last week No. 12

The Liberty are now on their third losing streak of at least four games, and are on pace to record the second-worst net-rating in league history. Their minus-17.2 mark is better only than the 1998 Mystics, who were outscored by 19.4 points per 100 possessions. Now 2-16, the Liberty are the first team to officially be eliminated from the postseason.