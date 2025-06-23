WNBA Power Rankings: Valkyries thriving at Chase Center, Caitlin Clark and Fever stumble, new No. 1 emerges
The Valkyries are 5-2 at home this season and all seven games have been sellouts
Pop quiz: which WNBA team is leading the league in home attendance? Hint, it's not the Indiana Fever or the reigning champion New York Liberty. If you guessed the expansion Golden State Valkyries, congratulations.
The Valkyries, the first team to have over 10,000 season ticket holders, have sold out all seven of their home games so far, and are averaging 18,064 fans per game, which would set an all-time record. The atmosphere inside the Chase Center, has been electric, and is drawing rave reviews from everyone who comes to visit -- even current players.
"These people aren't just showing up to sit in a seat and check a box of being here," Fever star Caitlin Clark said prior to her team's loss to the Valkyries on June 19. "They really seem like they're here to support and cheer and appreciate women's basketball. I think that's the coolest thing.
"They love it and wanna be a part of it. They kinda want to be the sixth player for this team to help them win. I feel like they have done that to this point. It's just been really cool to see. Obviously, as a player, you really do appreciate that."
The Valkyries' rabid fans aren't just a nice story. They're turning Ballhalla into one of the best home court advantages in the league and helping the team far exceed expectations. After beating the Fever and Sun this week, the Valkyries have won five of their last six games overall, and are 5-2 at home this season.
At 7-6, the Valkyries have already won more games than the last expansion franchise, the 2008 Atlanta Dream, did in their entire inaugural season (four). The Valkyries sit in sixth place in the standings, above the likes of the Las Vegas Aces and Fever, and have a chance to become the first expansion team ever to make the playoffs in their first season.
The Valkyries remain one of the worst offensive teams in the league, but their dogged defense and competitive spirit has made them extremely difficult to play. Their 97.6 defensive rating ranks fourth in the league, and they rank third and first, respectively, in offensive rebounding rate (33.1%) and defensive rebounding rate (72.4%). Furthermore, no team allows fewer attempts in the restricted area than the Valkyries at 11.2 per game.
Regardless of what the names on the back of the Valkyries' jerseys say, you have to be extremely locked in when you travel to the Bay Area, or you will lose. If opponents haven't learned by now, they will soon.
Here are CBS Sports' latest WNBA Power Rankings:
|1
|No Napheesa Collier, no problem for the Lynx, who just keep rolling right along. They picked up two more double-digit wins this week and have still only lost one game all season. Now that the Liberty have faltered, they suddenly have a two-game lead atop the standings. As for Collier, who left their win over the Aces with a back injury, it's unclear when she'll be back on the floor. Cheryl Reeve said the issue is related to a bulging disc Collier has been dealing with for "many years."
|2
|After an up-and-down start to June, the Mercury have ripped off five wins in a row, which is the longest active winning streak in the league. They're finally at full strength, and their win over the Sky showed just how much of a problem they can be on both sides of the ball. They made a franchise-record 17 3-pointers and forced 22 turnovers, which they turned into 32 points. That was just the fifth time in WNBA history that a team has made at least 15 3s and forced at least 20 turnovers in the same game.
|3
|The Dream blew a 17-point lead to the Liberty early in the week, which cost them a spot in the Commissioner's Cup championship game. They bounced back, however, to pick up wins over the Mystics and Sky to become the fourth team to reach 10 wins this season. In 2024, it took the Dream until August to get to 10 wins, which emphasizes their turnaround under first-year coach Karl Smesko.
|4
|Nneka Ogwumike has an MVP, nine All-Star appearances and seven All-WNBA selections on her résumé, but until this week she had never scored 25-plus points in three consecutive games. During the Storm's latest three-game winning streak this season -- their nine wins have come during three separate such stretches -- Ogwumike was unstoppable. She averaged 25.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 steals on 71.4% shooting from the field.
|5
|Injuries and absences are starting to pile up for the Liberty. They were without three starters -- Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu and Leonie Fiebich -- against the Storm on Sunday and lost for the third time in four games. Ionescu shouldn't be a long-term absence and Fiebich will be back from EuroBasket in early July, but Jones has been ruled out for four-to-six weeks after re-spraining her ankle. The Liberty's hopes at earning the No. 1 seed took a major hit this week.
|6
|The Valkyries opened a five-game home stand with double-digit wins over the Fever and Sun, and have now won five of their last six games to climb above .500 and into sixth place in the standings. They still can't shoot at all, but they've cut down on their turnovers lately and their defense has been unbelievable. During this six-game hot streak, they have a 92 defensive rating and are holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.
|7
|The Aces finally looked like themselves in the second half against the Fever on Sunday, as they pulled off a double-digit comeback to avoid losing four consecutive games for the first time ever under Becky Hammon. A'ja Wilson is back from her concussion, and Jewell Loyd, who got off to a disastrous start, is starting to turn things around. She's scored in double figures in five consecutive games and is averaging 15 points on 46.6% shooting in those contests.
|8
|The Fever's week started with a big win over the Sun to earn their first ever trip to the Commissioner's Cup championship game. It ended with two consecutive blown double-digit leads against the Valkyries and Aces. Caitlin Clark went 1 of 17 from 3-point range in those two defeats and is now shooting just 31.9% from behind the arc this season. Notably, she's 22 of 50 on 3s at home and 1 of 22 on the road, a staggering split.
|9
|The Mystics outlasted the Wings in overtime on Sunday in a rookie duel to cap a 2-1 week. Sonia Citron had the best game of her young career with 27 points and 11 rebounds -- both career-highs -- while Kiki Iriafen added 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals to set new career-highs in the latter two categories. In WNBA history, only six previous rookies have taken at least 10 field goal attempts per game and shot 49% or better. Citron and Iriafen are both on pace to do so.
|10
|The Sparks' tough schedule stretch concluded Sunday with their third double-digit defeat to the Lynx already this season. Their defense, never a strong suit, has been particularly rough lately. During their current three-game losing streak, opponents are shooting 54.2% from the field against them and they're allowing 116.6 points per 100 possessions, which is the worst defensive rating in the league during that span.
|11
|The Wings picked up two wins this week -- more than they had all season up to that point. They nearly made it three in a row, but fell to the Mystics in overtime. Paige Bueckers had at least 20 points in all three games, and only sat for 10 total minutes along the way. It's remarkable how much better the Wings look now that she's healthy again. In Bueckers' 394 minutes, they have a minus-0.4 net rating; in the 211 minutes Bueckers has not been on the floor, they have a minus-12.9 net rating.
|12
|Chicago's frustrating season continued with three more defeats this week to become the fourth team to reach 10 losses. They are now 3-0 against the Wings and Sun, the two teams below them in the standings, and 0-10 against everyone else. In their loss to the Mystics on Tuesday they had 25 turnovers -- the most in a game for the franchise since 2022. For the season, their turnover rate has now jumped to a league-worst 22.7%. No team in the league has had a turnover rate that poor for the entire season since the Sky themselves in 2012 (22.9%).
|13
|Four games, four defeats for the Sun this week, as their losing streak stretched to six games. Now 2-12, the Sun are all alone in last place, which is a good time to mention that they owe the Sky a first-round pick swap in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Aneesah Morrow's solid play has been one of the few positive signs lately. She played sparingly over the first few weeks of the season but was moved into the starting lineup on Sunday and is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in her last three games.