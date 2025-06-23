Pop quiz: which WNBA team is leading the league in home attendance? Hint, it's not the Indiana Fever or the reigning champion New York Liberty. If you guessed the expansion Golden State Valkyries, congratulations.

The Valkyries, the first team to have over 10,000 season ticket holders, have sold out all seven of their home games so far, and are averaging 18,064 fans per game, which would set an all-time record. The atmosphere inside the Chase Center, has been electric, and is drawing rave reviews from everyone who comes to visit -- even current players.

"These people aren't just showing up to sit in a seat and check a box of being here," Fever star Caitlin Clark said prior to her team's loss to the Valkyries on June 19. "They really seem like they're here to support and cheer and appreciate women's basketball. I think that's the coolest thing.

"They love it and wanna be a part of it. They kinda want to be the sixth player for this team to help them win. I feel like they have done that to this point. It's just been really cool to see. Obviously, as a player, you really do appreciate that."

The Valkyries' rabid fans aren't just a nice story. They're turning Ballhalla into one of the best home court advantages in the league and helping the team far exceed expectations. After beating the Fever and Sun this week, the Valkyries have won five of their last six games overall, and are 5-2 at home this season.

At 7-6, the Valkyries have already won more games than the last expansion franchise, the 2008 Atlanta Dream, did in their entire inaugural season (four). The Valkyries sit in sixth place in the standings, above the likes of the Las Vegas Aces and Fever, and have a chance to become the first expansion team ever to make the playoffs in their first season.

The Valkyries remain one of the worst offensive teams in the league, but their dogged defense and competitive spirit has made them extremely difficult to play. Their 97.6 defensive rating ranks fourth in the league, and they rank third and first, respectively, in offensive rebounding rate (33.1%) and defensive rebounding rate (72.4%). Furthermore, no team allows fewer attempts in the restricted area than the Valkyries at 11.2 per game.

Regardless of what the names on the back of the Valkyries' jerseys say, you have to be extremely locked in when you travel to the Bay Area, or you will lose. If opponents haven't learned by now, they will soon.

