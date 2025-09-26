The Phoenix Mercury handed the Minnesota Lynx their first postseason loss during this run, as Phoenix pulled off a major rally on the road to stun Minnesota 89-83 in overtime. Now with this best-of-5 series tied at one game apiece, the Lynx and Mercury will be squaring off in Phoenix for Game 3, which tips off Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites for Friday, Sept. 26, then make sure to see today's WNBA best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're new to betting on the WNBA, we'd recommend reading this WNBA betting guide.

Today's WNBA picks:

Mercury +4 (-110, DraftKings): 1 unit

Satou Sabally 2+ made 3-pointers (-125, FanDuel): 1 unit

Mercury +4

Anything higher than a full possession (so -3.5 or higher) is a play for me on the home underdog. I just think the talent level is a lot closer between these two teams than this line suggests. The Lynx won three of four matchups in the regular season, but the Mercury were very shorthanded in all of them, as they were without two of their stars (Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper) in those contests. With the Mercury at full strength, they were tied entering the fourth quarter in Game 1 and pulled off the Game 2 upset with their backs against the wall.

Alyssa Thomas has been sensational all season long and was a deserving MVP finalist, but I think the Mercury achieve their ceiling when Satou Sabally plays well. Sabally scored 23 points in the Mercury's Game 3 battle in the first round against the Liberty and 24 points in the Game 2 victory over the Lynx. Her confidence is high and she gets to play in front of her home fans, and I have a sneaky feeling that she leads the charge in Game 2.

Satou Sabally 2+ made 3-pointers

Sabally went 0-for-5 from beyond the arc in Game 1 but bounced back with a stellar 5-for-11 effort from 3-point land in Game 2. Her playing time has also gone up considerably in the playoffs. Sabally has played 38, 32, 34, 30 and 37 minutes in her five postseason games, with that 30 being in a Game 2 86-60 blowout win over the Liberty where she didn't play the final five minutes. Just for more context, she played at least 31 minutes just three times in her past 32 games in the regular season.

Because Sabally is getting more playing time, she's going to get more chances to launch from outside. She's taken at least five 3-pointers in five of her past seven games, and she's hit multiple shots from outside in five of them. This is a massive game for the Mercury at home against the current WNBA title favorites, and I like Sabally to knock down some big shots from beyond the arc.