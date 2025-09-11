It's the final day of the WNBA regular season, and there are two contests that will determine playoff seeding. The Las Vegas Aces can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over the Los Angeles Sparks, with that game tipping off at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV. The other NBA TV game starts at 8 p.m. ET when the Minnesota Lynx host the Golden State Valkyries. A Valkyries win would boost them to the sixth seed, while a loss would drop them to eighth (with the Indiana Fever at six and the Seattle Storm at seven).

Today's WNBA picks:

A'ja Wilson 25+ points vs. Sparks

The Aces need a road win over the Sparks to clinch the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs. I think former Aces (Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby) will want to play spoiler for the Sparks, so I'm not expecting a complete blowout here. I mention the blowout factor because Wilson only played 25 minutes and scored just 11 points in the Aces' last game, a 92-61 win over the Sky. Wilson is the current betting favorite for WNBA MVP, and she also gets a final chance to put another bullet point on her resume.

Wilson has faced the Sparks three times this season and has scored 35, 13 and 34 points in those contests. That 13 stands out, but it was also a game where she left late in the third quarter with a head injury and shot a very uncharacteristic 2-of-12 from the floor up until that point.

The Sparks are a bottom-four team in the WNBA in defensive rating and points allowed in the paint per game. Those numbers have improved in their September games with Cameron Brink's presence certainly helping, but she's still only topping out at around 15 minutes per game. I also don't think anyone in the WNBA can stop Wilson. She even torched reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier for 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting three games ago.