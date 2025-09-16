The Las Vegas Aces cruised to a 102-77 win in Game 1 over the Seattle Storm and are just one win away from advancing to the semifinals in the WNBA playoffs. The Storm have the chance to defend their home court, as they'll host the Aces at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

You have to lay a little bit of juice on this one at -125, but I think it should be an even shorter price. Young has registered at least six assists in seven of her past eight games and I think there's strong value to go back to that well.

Chelsea Gray led the Aces in assists per game this regular season at 5.4, with Young close behind at 5.1. But in the Aces' past nine games, Young has tallied 70 assists while Gray has dished out 59. In those nine games, Young has either led (six times) the Aces in assists or been tied for the lead with Gray (two times) in eight of them. The point is, even though Gray is the team's official point guard, Young has been the top passer.

A'ja Wilson has been playing at a different level than the rest of the WNBA for a month-plus now, and Young will get ample opportunities to feed her the ball for easy buckets in Game 2. Young led the Aces with seven assists against the Storm in Game 1, but keep in mind that she only played 28 minutes because she sat out the entire fourth quarter with it being a 24-point game at the time.

Dominique Malonga Over 6.5 rebounds

Storm head coach Noelle Quinn's seat is seething hot, and her puzzling management of Seattle's star rookie is one of the reasons why this team has disappointed this season. Malonga played at least 15 minutes in just three of her first 26 games despite being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. The 19-year-old still has a lot of room to grow, but she has shown immense talent when given the opportunity. In Game 1 against the Aces, she recorded a double-double off the bench with 12 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes. Conversely, starting big Ezi Magbegor had just two points and three rebounds in 24 minutes that game.

If Quinn wants to save the team's season and potentially her job, she's going to have to rely on the 6-foot-6 rookie a good amount in Game 2. Malonga has grabbed at least seven rebounds in 10 of her past 11 games where she's played at least 17 minutes. She seems like a safe bet to play at least 20 minutes in Game 2 after playing 24 minutes in Game 1 and 22 minutes in the Storm's critical season finale against the Valkyries. I also think there's upside here for Malonga to play as many as 25 minutes in Game 2 given how badly Seattle needs to shake things up.