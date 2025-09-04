There are three WNBA affairs on Thursday, including a showdown between two of the top squads in the league. The Minnesota Lynx have already clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the standings, while the Las Vegas Aces are in the running for the No. 2 seed along with the Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury. The Aces host the Lynx in the desert at 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video, while the Mercury play the Washington Mystics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The other game tonight is the Dallas Wings at the Golden State Valkyries at 10 p.m. ET.

Today's WNBA picks:

Kayla McBride Over 2.5 made 3-pointers +116 (1 unit, FD)

McBride is really hitting her stride as the Lynx gear up for another postseason run. Minnesota's sharpshooter has made at least three 3-pointers in five consecutive games.

This is an interesting battle since the Aces allow the fourth-fewest 3-pointers per game (22.9), while the Lynx take the fifth-most 3-pointers (25.4). The Aces haven't prevented Minnesota too much from shooting outside in their earlier matchups this season, as the Lynx are averaging 25 3-pointers in three contests against Las Vegas.

In those games, McBride has taken 22 3-pointers overall, so her shooting volume is definitely there. After missing all five of her attempts in the first game (when Napheesa Collier left early due to injury), McBride went 3-of-7 in the second meeting and 8-of-10 in the most recent battle.

Also keep in mind that the Lynx have won the last two games against the Aces by a combined 84 points, so McBride wasn't getting her usual minutes late in the game. This is a tight 2-point spread in Las Vegas on Thursday, so I'm expecting McBride to get more minutes and likely more shots from outside. There's also a nice revenge factor here since McBride was a member of the Aces in their first three seasons in Las Vegas from 2018 to 2020 before leaving for Minnesota.