WNBA rookie Flau'jae Johnson on handling losses, embracing optimism and getting praise from A'ja Wilson

Flau'jae Johnson officially became a WNBA player in April, when she was picked No. 8 overall by the Golden State Valkyries and traded to the Seattle Storm. But the reality of the big leagues finally hit her when the Storm faced the Las Vegas Aces in June.

"It's like all the people I've been looking up to, like A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, A'ja again, Jewell Loyd," Johnson said in an interview last month. "Just seeing them in action and how they talk and communicate with each other, how they know what the next person is going to do. That's what you call a team. You can see why they have a championship standard."

Johnson has consistently been one of the top five players in the CBS Sports WNBA rookie rankings this season. Her energy and positive attitude are unmatched and she continues to get better as the season progresses. She is currently averaging 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest, and has scored 25 points against the Liberty and 26 points against the Lynx in the last few weeks.

The dynamic guard spoke to CBS Sports about both the struggles and pinch-me moments of her rookie campaign, and how she stays grounded amid the chaos.

Learning from the losses

Less than a month before the WNBA draft, Johnson was wrapping up a successful career at LSU that included the 2023 national championship. She played a total of 141 games with the Tigers, registering only 20 losses in four years.

Johnson has already lost more games as a pro than she did in her four years of college, combined. The Storm are part of a team with a 6-27 overall record at the bottom of the league standings. The Storm do have a lot of potential with the young trio of Johnson, fellow rookie Awa Fam and sophomore Dominique Malonga -- but success will take patience and keeping the right attitude.

"Every game you have an opportunity to work on something you didn't do well that last game. You just gotta kind of keep that 0-0 mentality," Johnson said. "I think that's the best way to approach it. With an optimistic mindset but also doing what you can do to better your team. You kind of get wrapped up in the process. If you did everything right to complete the process but you don't get the results you wanted, it's still a win."

Getting respect from her idols

One example of her work ethic paying off was her career-high 28 points in a 99-88 win against the New York Liberty on June 25. Not only did Johnson help the Storm snap an 11-game losing streak, she did it while playing in front of Breanna Stewart, another player she looks up to. Stewart, the Liberty's leader in points, steals and blocks, did not play in that game because of rest designation. However, she and Johnson went viral after the game because the rookie asked her to autograph a pair of Stewie 3 sneakers.

"I love Breanna Stewart. She is the best. She is really cool," Johnson said. "She is super chill. She always has the same vibe, always welcoming. She is like a big sister to me. She's been supporting me since I was like in high school, a long time."

Johnson said her biggest improvements have been how she reads the game and her ability to slow down the game, as well as making the right reads and reacting accordingly.

She's seeing the progress on the court, and her idols are noticing, too. Although the Storm lost that one 101-91, Johnson got a major win when she received praise from four-time MVP A'ja Wilson herself.

"I was just on the free throw line, and she was like, 'You are doing your thing. Keep working. Keep doing your thing,'" Johnson recounted. "And I was like, 'Wow.' She is an MVP. She ain't really real if you ask me. So that was cool to hear her say that. She's been watching me and she wants me to keep going. That means a lot to me for sure."

Keeping up with the past, embracing the future

Although she is no longer at LSU, Johnson said Kim Mulkey and the rest of the coaching staff still text her often to give her pointers and remind her that they are proud of her. Johnson was particularly close with associate head coach Bob Starkey, as the two of them had a standing film session every morning. Despite the physical distance, he is still very much involved in her journey.

"He wrote me this outline to do for film. I journal and I record it every time we have a game," she shared. "He's been important to my development since I was a freshman. And I knew it wasn't going to stop, but he is very intentional about giving me his expertise while I'm in this new journey and I just love him so much. I appreciate it. That's like my best friend."

The Storm are not technically officially eliminated from playoff contention yet, but that's merely a formality at this point. Johnson won't be making it to the postseason this year, and might actually finish at the bottom of the standings. But regardless, the rookie is excited to keep putting in the work every day because she sees this as a long-term investment.

"This is the place where I want to grow and be, and build with for a very long time," she said. "... What we are building right now is going to be very special. I'm excited for it. I'm just ready to keep balling."