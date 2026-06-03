WNBA Rookie Rankings: Azzi Fudd and Kiki Rice enter top five as Olivia Miles moves to the front of the pack

It is still early in the season, but the 2026 WNBA rookie class has already shown us the Rookie of the Year race could be a photo finish. Although No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd was not featured in our top five two weeks ago, she has entered the conversation with a few more games under her belt. She has given some impressive offensive performances reminiscent of her offensive prowess at UConn, while also showing an ability to guard at the pro level.

We're also welcoming former UCLA floor general Kiki Rice, who has surpassed even coach Sandy Brondello's expectations. New York Liberty's Pauline Astier is still one of the top players to watch, but this week our No. 1 rookie was Minnesota guard Olivia Miles. Even without Napheesa Collier, the Lynx are thriving with Miles playing like a veteran.

Chances are these rankings will continue to fluctuate with other rookies also making their case, including Phoenix Mercury guard Jovana Nogic and Chicago Sky guard Gabriela Jaquez -- who was making noise before getting sidelined with a knee injury. There is still a lot of basketball left to play in 2026, but for now, here are the latest CBS Sports WNBA rookie rankings:

5. Flau'jae Johnson

The Seattle Storm guard got her first WNBA double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds during Monday's loss against Dallas. She only made four field goals and fouled out, but her efforts were still clear in the 25 minutes she played. She helped hold Wings star Paige Bueckers to just 10 points and 4 of 12 shooting from the field, including 1 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Although Johnson sometimes forces things, as evidenced by her 31.2% shooting from the field, the rookie figures out ways to impact her team and currently leads the Storm in rebounds and blocks. She works hard on defense and, at 5-foot-10, Johnson became the fastest guard in WNBA history to reach 15 career blocks.

Seattle is off to a 3-7 start and is obviously experiencing growing pains, but Johnson is a bright spot in this rebuilding season.

4. Azzi Fudd

The No. 1 overall pick was off to a slow start and did not make the top five in our first rookie rankings of the season. However, Fudd is starting to look more comfortable on the court and has made her way into the Wings starting lineup.

She had back-to-back 20+ point performances in wins over New York and Las Vegas while shooting 60% from the field and a combined 9 of 17 from beyond the arc. She only had nine points against Seattle, but Fudd was key on defense in the 79-56 win.

While she was known as an offensive weapon during her time at UConn, Fudd is currently leading Dallas in steals and blocks. If she can stay consistent and play aggressively, she could make a serious argument for Rookie of the Year.

3. Pauline Astier



The Liberty are still figuring things out under first-year coach Chris DeMarco, and that learning curve has led to some ugly showings, such as their most recent outing against the Mercury, in which the team struggled with offense and ball security, but they pulled that win out to snap a three-game losing skid. Gritty wins help you figure out who you can rely on, and a game later, Astier stepped up when her team needed her the most to get a 75-68 victory over Phoenix. She had a complete performance that included 16 points on 75% shooting as well as six rebounds, six assists and one block.

Astier is averaging 12 points per game while shooting an impressively efficient 61.2% from the field, which leads all rookies and is seventh-best across the league.

Sabrina Ionescu made her season debut on May 24, but the Liberty star missed the next three games with back soreness. Astier has continued to take on the starting point guard responsibilities with Ionescu in and out of the lineup, which is not easy as a rookie, much less while the team is trying to learn a new offensive system under a new coach. Regardless, Astier has handled the adversity well and will continue to be a key piece for New York, whether she is starting or coming off the bench.

2. Kiki Rice

The former UCLA point guard did not score during her WNBA debut on May 8, but since then, Rice has scored in double digits every single game, including two 19-point performances. Just like in college, Rice has shown she can contribute in multiple areas, and her versatility has earned a spot in the starting lineup. She is currently averaging 13.1 points on 55.2% shooting and has picked up at least five rebounds in the past six games. She is efficient and makes good decisions, which have led her to just 1.1 turnovers per game so far.

After scoring 17 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 93-72 win over Seattle, coach Sandy Brondello said the No. 6 overall pick has even surpassed her expectations.

"She's even better than I thought she would be," Brondello said postgame. "She just wants a challenge, and she's a true competitor. She's a winner."

1. Olivia Miles

Napheesa Collier is not back on the court yet, but the Lynx are off to a 7-2 start while Olivia Miles continues to impress even basketball elites such as Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller, who recently nicknamed her "The Show." The former Notre Dame and TCU standout plays with the composure and confidence of a veteran. She is currently leading all rookies with 15.8 points and 6.3 assists per contest -- which is sixth best in the league so far this season. In addition, Miles is contributing defensively with 5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Her efforts have translated into big wins for the Lynx, including a 111-77 victory over the Phoenix Mercury -- the WNBA's largest margin of victory this season. Courtney Williams scored 30 points, while Miles flirted with a double-double with 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting, along with four rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 28 minutes.

"She just makes the game easier for all of us," Williams said.