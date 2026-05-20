The 2026 WNBA rookie class has been full of surprises during the first two weeks of play. While all eyes were on No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd heading into the season, Olivia Miles, who was picked No. 2 by the Minnesota Lynx, and Pauline Astier, an undrafted 24-year-old from France who plays for the New York Liberty, have made the best first impressions.

The expectations were high for Fudd as the last four No. 1 overall picks -- Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and Bueckers -- lived up to the hype and won Rookie of the Year. But Fudd became the first top pick to come off the bench in her WNBA debut since Kelsey Plum in 2017, and had only three points in the opener against the Indiana Fever on May 9, the fewest points by a No. 1 pick in their first game in the last 20 seasons. The Dallas Wings rookie missed the second game of the season with a knee injury, and is currently only averaging 7.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, one assist and one steal per game.

It is still early, and Fudd is surrounded by talented guards on the roster, including her former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers, so there is no reason to panic. But while she will likely crack the top five at some point, for now, Fudd sits outside the first CBS Sports WNBA rookie rankings of the 2026 season. Here are the players who are off to hot starts:

5. Gabriela Jaquez -- Chicago Sky

Fresh off a national championship, UCLA made history by becoming the first program to have six players selected in a single draft. One of them was the No. 5 overall pick Gabriela Jaquez, a versatile guard who can score efficiently, rebound and defend multiple positions. She is averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal in just under 30 minutes per game. Jaquez had a statement game on Sunday, lifting the Sky to an 86-79 victory over the Minnesota Lynx with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

She was a vocal leader for the Bruins during its championship run and has brought that same confidence to the WNBA, which has impressed veteran teammate Natasha Cloud.

"I told little [Jaquez] the last two games, 'You're not a rookie. Don't come over here talking to me about a rookie,'" Cloud said. "[Jacquez] was leading half of our huddles tonight, reminding us what we were in it defensively. It's a testament to who she is as a player.... Even when you don't see it on the stat sheet, she impacts the game more than you know."

4. Madina Okot -- Atlanta Dream

Despite the Dream losing to the Aces last week, Okot put everyone on notice with her first WNBA double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in just 16 minutes. She is currently averaging 7.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while coming off the bench and playing under 12 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-6 center is a threat in the interior as a scorer and defender due to her physical strength and how well she moves. She can read the glass and is a high-volume rebounder who can impact the game even when she is not scoring. Okot has a good mid-range, and during her senior year she started working on adding a 3-point shot, which will be scary if she develops it in the WNBA.

Okot has a lot of natural talent but has also worked hard to develop it in a very short amount of time. She started playing basketball in 2020 and made it to the Kenya National Team just two years later. She spent one season at Mississippi State and another with Dawn Staley at South Carolina before entering the WNBA draft.

"I really do think that she's gonna end up being one of the best players in this league," Dream coach Karl Smesko said last weekend. "She has that type of ability. She's still learning, but to see what she can do at this point is pretty impressive."

3. Flau'jae Johnson -- Seattle Storm

Johnson is a true three-level scorer with speed and athleticism. She brings an eagerness to learn and a high level of energy that makes her fun to watch. The Storm are a young team, which means Johnson is getting playing time early and taking full advantage of it, averaging 12.3 points, five rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in 28 minutes per game.

The former LSU star doesn't need a lot of space and knows how to create her own shot. She also works hard to contribute in other areas when her shot is not falling, as shown by her four blocks against the Indiana Fever on May 17.

"It's all energy. It's all gas," Storm coach Sonia Raman said in April. "She works really, really hard. She comes in really early, she gets her extra reps in. She's sitting down watching film with coaches. She's been a sponge. She just wants to get better, and she wants to go through all of the steps it takes to get better. So I've just been really impressed with her, her focus and her dedication to like the craft, and what she's been able to do just in terms of that growth mindset."

2. Olivia Miles -- Minnesota Lynx

The No. 2 overall pick has done an excellent job translating her game from college to the WNBA. Miles hit the ground running and became the first player in league history to record at least 30 points and 15 assists across her first two career games. Through her first four games, the former Notre Dame and TCU guard has been a major contributor for the Lynx while averaging 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and one block in 31.5 minutes per game.

Her court vision, dynamic playmaking and outstanding passing skills immediately earned her a spot in the Minnesota starting lineup and allowed Courtney Williams to play her natural position as a shooting guard. Coach Cheryl Reeve described her as "the first real point guard" the team has had since Lindsay Whalen.

"She has this pause and burst that's really, really special," Reeve said on Tuesday. "She plays with her eyes so well. Her manipulation of defenders is like no player I've ever seen... There's so many more places she can go from a tempo standpoint, help us play a little faster up the floor."

1. Pauline Astier -- New York Liberty

No undrafted or international player has ever won the Rookie of the Year award, but Astier is making a strong case early in the season. The 24-year-old French point guard went undrafted before signing with the Liberty in April. In the WNBA, international players are draft eligible when they turn 20, then they become free agents.

The Liberty finally got her to the league this spring, and she is making a statement as New York's starting point guard while Sabrina Ionescu rehabs a left foot and ankle injury.

Astier is leading all rookies with 16.8 points per game, which is also 16th best in the league so far. She is doing it efficiently, shooting 62.5% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc. She is also contributing with 3.8 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.5 steals in under 27 minutes per game. Astier has an ambidextrous finishing and passing ability, and her high basketball IQ helps her be a dynamic playmaker and a disruptive defender.

Ionescu is expected to return soon, which likely means Astier will be coming off the bench for most of the season. However, coach Chris DeMarco said she is going to continue getting opportunities.

"She's special, she knows the game. Some of that stuff you can't teach," DeMarco said earlier this month. "Outside of her competitiveness, she just has a great feel for the game. She elevates her teammates and she's done a really great job."

Other rookies to watch: Jovana Nogic (Mercury), Azzi Fudd (Wings), Kiki Rice (Tempo), Cotie McMahon (Mystics).