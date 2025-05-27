The WNBA announced on Tuesday that it had concluded its investigation into the report of "racist fan behavior" during the Indiana Fever's 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky earlier this month. The league said it could not substantiate claims that "hateful" comments were made by fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse following the flagrant foul committed by Caitlin Clark on Angel Reese.

"We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game. "Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it. "The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct."

In the third quarter, Clark was called for a flagrant foul after the former No. 1 overall pick swiped at Reese's arm as she went up for a layup. The forward then got up and attempted to confront Clark, but was held back by the Fever's Aliyah Boston. Both Reese and Boston were issued technical fouls.

The next day, the WNBA announced that it had opened up an investigation into alleged "hateful" comments, but did not offer many other details.

"It's just a good take foul. Either Angel gets (a) wide-open two points or we send them to the free throw line," Clark told ESPN about the flagrant foul after the game. "Nothing malicious about it. Every basketball player knows that."

Reese was less willing to talk about the situation.

"Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on," Reese said before dismissing a follow-up question about the foul.

In response to the WNBA's findings, Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines issued a statement: