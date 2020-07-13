The 2020 WNBA season is set to begin on July 25 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, with a national TV triple-header highlighted by Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm taking on No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty. The league released the full schedule for the pandemic-shortened season early Monday afternoon.

It was originally supposed to begin on May 15, but because of the delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will now play just 22 regular-season games instead of 36. The postseason format, however, will remain unchanged.

All 12 teams will be featured during opening weekend, which will see six games on national TV. During these contests, players will be wearing special jerseys honoring victims of police and racial violence, including Breonna Taylor. Las Vegas Aces star Angel McCoughtry was influential in getting that campaign started. In addition, teams will wear warm-ups with "Black Lives Matter" on the front, and "Say Her Name" on the back.

Here's a look at the opening weekend schedule:

Saturday, July 25

All times Eastern

Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty, 12 p.m. -- ESPN

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury, 3 p.m. -- ABC

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics, 5 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Sunday, July 26

All times Eastern

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx, 12 p.m. -- ESPN

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. -- ABC

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream, 5 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

There will be 24 nationally televised games spread across the ESPN family of networks, and an additional 40 games shown on the CBS family of networks. On Saturday, Aug. 29, the Aces and Liberty will play on CBS Television Network, marking the first time a WNBA game has been shown on that platform.

The regular season is set to run from July 25 through Sept. 12.

So far, 10 players have chosen to opt out of the season, including multiple MVP candidates in Liz Cambage and Jonquel Jones. Health concerns -- both injury and pandemic related -- and a desire to continue fighting for social justice have been cited by players in their announcements.