The 2020 WNBA season will begin with a matchup between No. 1 picks when Breanna Stewart leads the Seattle Storm against Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty. That's just the first game of an opening-day triple-header, and at least 64 national TV broadcasts.

Early on Monday afternoon, the league released the full schedule for its 24th season, which will be the most unique in history. Like all other sports organizations, the WNBA has been forced to take extreme measures due to the coronavirus, and in their case, it means bringing all 12 teams into a bubble on the campus of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Because of the two-month delay -- the season was supposed to begin on May 15 -- each team's regular season schedule has been shortened to 22 games. The postseason format, however, will remain unchanged. So far, 10 players, including Liz Cambage and Jonquel Jones, have decided to sit out due to health concerns and a desire to continue fighting for social justice.

Here's how many games each team will be playing on national TV. The new-look Liberty, led by this year's top pick, Ionescu, lead the way with 16; the Dream and Fever are tied for the fewest with seven.

Atlanta Dream -- 7

Chicago Sky -- 9

Connecticut Sun -- 10

Dallas Wings -- 13

Indiana Fever -- 7

Las Vegas Aces -- 13

Los Angeles Sparks -- 13

Minnesota Lynx -- 8

New York Liberty -- 16

Phoenix Mercury -- 11

Seattle Storm -- 13

Washington Mystics -- 8

Ahead of opening day, here's a look at how to watch every single national TV game, 40 of which will be aired on the CBS family of networks. That includes an Aug. 29 matchup between the Aces and Liberty which will be the first game ever broadcasted on CBS Television Network.

Saturday, July 25

All times Eastern

Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty, 12 p.m. -- ESPN

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury, 3 p.m. -- ABC

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics, 5 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Sunday, July 26

All times Eastern

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx, 12 p.m. -- ESPN

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. -- ABC

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream, 5 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, July 28

All times Eastern

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, July 29

All times Eastern

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Thursday, July 30

All times Eastern

Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics, 6 p.m. -- ESPN

Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- ESPN

Friday, July 31

All times Eastern

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Aug. 1

All times Eastern

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Sunday, Aug. 2

All times Eastern

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty, 1 p.m. -- ESPN

Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Tuesday, Aug. 4

All times Eastern

Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm, 9 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Wednesday, Aug. 5

All times Eastern

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Thursday, Aug. 6

All times Eastern

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream, 6 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Friday, Aug. 7

All times Eastern

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Saturday, Aug. 8

All times Eastern

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings, 12 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm, 3 p.m. -- ABC

Sunday, Aug. 9

All times Eastern

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty, 3 p.m. -- ESPN

Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Monday, Aug. 10

All times Eastern

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm, 9 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Tuesday, Aug. 11

All times Eastern

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2

New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Wednesday, Aug. 12

All times Eastern

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Thursday, Aug. 13

All times Eastern

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Saturday, Aug. 15

All times Eastern

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx, 6 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, Aug. 18

All times Eastern

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, Aug. 19

All times Eastern

Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Thursday, Aug. 20

All times Eastern

Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Friday, Aug. 21

All times Eastern

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Aug. 22

All times Eastern

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky, 2 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun, 4 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, Aug. 25

All times Eastern

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, Aug. 26

All times Eastern

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Thursday, Aug. 27

All times Eastern

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Friday, Aug. 28

All times Eastern

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Aug. 29

All times Eastern

Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever, 12 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m. -- CBS

Tuesday, Sept. 1

All times Eastern

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, Sept. 2

All times Eastern

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Sunday, Sept. 6

All times Eastern

Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, Sept. 8

All times Eastern

Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, Sept. 9

All times Eastern

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Thursday, Sept. 10

All times Eastern

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Friday, Sept. 11

All times Eastern