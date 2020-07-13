The 2020 WNBA season will begin with a matchup between No. 1 picks when Breanna Stewart leads the Seattle Storm against Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty. That's just the first game of an opening-day triple-header, and at least 64 national TV broadcasts.
Early on Monday afternoon, the league released the full schedule for its 24th season, which will be the most unique in history. Like all other sports organizations, the WNBA has been forced to take extreme measures due to the coronavirus, and in their case, it means bringing all 12 teams into a bubble on the campus of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Because of the two-month delay -- the season was supposed to begin on May 15 -- each team's regular season schedule has been shortened to 22 games. The postseason format, however, will remain unchanged. So far, 10 players, including Liz Cambage and Jonquel Jones, have decided to sit out due to health concerns and a desire to continue fighting for social justice.
Here's how many games each team will be playing on national TV. The new-look Liberty, led by this year's top pick, Ionescu, lead the way with 16; the Dream and Fever are tied for the fewest with seven.
- Atlanta Dream -- 7
- Chicago Sky -- 9
- Connecticut Sun -- 10
- Dallas Wings -- 13
- Indiana Fever -- 7
- Las Vegas Aces -- 13
- Los Angeles Sparks -- 13
- Minnesota Lynx -- 8
- New York Liberty -- 16
- Phoenix Mercury -- 11
- Seattle Storm -- 13
- Washington Mystics -- 8
Ahead of opening day, here's a look at how to watch every single national TV game, 40 of which will be aired on the CBS family of networks. That includes an Aug. 29 matchup between the Aces and Liberty which will be the first game ever broadcasted on CBS Television Network.
Saturday, July 25
All times Eastern
- Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty, 12 p.m. -- ESPN
- Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury, 3 p.m. -- ABC
- Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics, 5 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Sunday, July 26
All times Eastern
- Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx, 12 p.m. -- ESPN
- Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. -- ABC
- Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream, 5 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Tuesday, July 28
All times Eastern
- Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, July 29
All times Eastern
- New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Thursday, July 30
All times Eastern
- Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics, 6 p.m. -- ESPN
- Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- ESPN
Friday, July 31
All times Eastern
- Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Aug. 1
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Sunday, Aug. 2
All times Eastern
- Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty, 1 p.m. -- ESPN
- Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. -- ESPN 2
Tuesday, Aug. 4
All times Eastern
- Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm, 9 p.m. -- ESPN 2
Wednesday, Aug. 5
All times Eastern
- Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Thursday, Aug. 6
All times Eastern
- Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream, 6 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- ESPN 2
Friday, Aug. 7
All times Eastern
- New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. -- ESPN 2
Saturday, Aug. 8
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings, 12 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm, 3 p.m. -- ABC
Sunday, Aug. 9
All times Eastern
- Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty, 3 p.m. -- ESPN
- Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2
Monday, Aug. 10
All times Eastern
- Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm, 9 p.m. -- ESPN 2
Tuesday, Aug. 11
All times Eastern
- Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. -- ESPN 2
Wednesday, Aug. 12
All times Eastern
- Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Thursday, Aug. 13
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 2
- Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. -- ESPN 2
Saturday, Aug. 15
All times Eastern
- New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx, 6 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18
All times Eastern
- Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, Aug. 19
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Thursday, Aug. 20
All times Eastern
- Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Friday, Aug. 21
All times Eastern
- Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Aug. 22
All times Eastern
- Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky, 2 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun, 4 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Tuesday, Aug. 25
All times Eastern
- New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, Aug. 26
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Thursday, Aug. 27
All times Eastern
- Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Friday, Aug. 28
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Aug. 29
All times Eastern
- Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever, 12 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m. -- CBS
Tuesday, Sept. 1
All times Eastern
- Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, Sept. 2
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Sunday, Sept. 6
All times Eastern
- Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Tuesday, Sept. 8
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, Sept. 9
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Thursday, Sept. 10
All times Eastern
- New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Friday, Sept. 11
All times Eastern
- Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network