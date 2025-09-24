The Phoenix Mercury overcame a 20-point deficit to force overtime and take an 89-83 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night in Minnesota. The best-of-five semifinals series is officially tied at 1-1, and Game 3 will be played in Phoenix on Friday.

"I just think it says that we're very resilient. We're a tough group," Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts told reporters after the game. "It would have been very easy for us to give in tonight. I mean, a lot of teams would have. I'm just extremely proud of how we stepped up and battled."

Phoenix pulled off the third-largest comeback in WNBA playoff history with a strong performance on both sides of the court during the second half.

"The other day we said we ran out of gas," Tibbetts told his team in the huddle during the fourth quarter. "We ain't running out of gas. Not here, not now. Let's go. Fight man, fight."

The Mercury certainly listened to him and turned things around with their speed and physicality. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas finished the first half with a combined 16 points, but they found a better rhythm after the break. Sabally ended the night with 24 points and 9 rebounds, while Thomas had a 19 points, 13 assists (a franchise playoff record) and eight rebounds.

"I've been around a lot of players, and I've never seen anyone that wants to win as bad as (Thomas) does," Tibbetts said. "I'm just absolutely blown away by her toughness and grit. And yes, I'm just blessed to coach her every day."

Rookie Kat Westbeld was another bright spot for the Mercury as her 15 minutes off the bench resulted in an efficient eight points, four rebounds and a game-high four steals. Westbeld's defense was a crucial part of the Mercury's comeback and her team made sure she got credit the credit she deserved.

"Kat came in and gave us incredible minutes. She had huge shots," Sami Whitcomb said. "...I think at one point we cut it, with her on the floor, we cut it to about six or eight. And that, to me, was the moment where it was like, 'All right, like this, we're on here. We've got this.' So I think Kat was a huge part of that."

However, it was Whitcomb who forced overtime by hitting a 3-pointer with under four seconds remaining. She had missed a 3-pointer attempt a few seconds earlier, but Thomas got the offensive rebound and gave her another chance.

Whitcomb, who put up 20,000 practice shots at the Mercury training facility this year to improve her shooting percentage, was grateful her teammates trusted her.

"AT gets that huge O board after I just like air balled a three, and they still trust me to make that shot," she said. "But it's why I do that. It's why I'm in gym, doing that, doing that shooting. I might not shoot or make a huge impact in games, but if I get that one shot and can knock it down, I've done my job."

Minnesota star Napheesa Collier was trying to get the game-winner with the remaining seconds in regulation, but Thomas did a solid job guarding her. The Mercury held the Lynx scoreless for the first four minutes of overtime.

Collier, who was celebrating her 28th birthday, finished the day with 24 points, which was her 15th 20-point performance in the playoffs. Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams were also top contributors for Minnesota with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Game 3 is set for Friday 9:30 p.m. ET at PXH Arena.