Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has surpassed Jewell Loyd for the WNBA's all-time single-season scoring record. Wilson now has 941 points this season, breaking Loyd's mark of 939, which she set in 2023. Soon, Wilson will become the first player to have a 1,000-point season, which is possible now due to the extended 40-game regular seasons.

Entering the Aces' matchup with the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, Wilson needed 11 points to break Loyd's mark. While she got off to a hot start, it ultimately took her until the very end of the first half to get there. With less than a minute to play, Wilson caught the ball near the top of the key and knocked down a mid-range jumper to break the record.

For the season, Wilson is averaging an incredible 27.3 points per game, which is nearly five points more than any other player. She is not only well on her way to winning the first scoring title of her career, but to recording the highest single-season scoring average ever. The current record belongs to Diana Taurasi, who put up 25.3 points per game in 2006.

Wilson's quest for the best scoring season the WNBA has ever seen was briefly put into jeopardy last week when she injured her ankle in a win over the Connecticut Sun. She was put in a walking boot and sat out of the Aces' loss to the New York Liberty on Sunday, which was the first time she missed a game since 2019. Thankfully, Wilson didn't suffer any long-term damage and a few days off was all she needed to get healthy.

That's great news for the Aces, who will need Wilson at her best if they want any hope of pulling off a threepeat. This has been a difficult season for the defending champions, who have already lost double the amount of games they did in 2023, and entered Wednesday in fourth place at 22-13.