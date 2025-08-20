The final month of the WNBA regular season has arrived, which means it's officially time for the playoff push. Each team has 10 or fewer games remaining, and 10 of the league's 13 teams are within reach of a playoff spot. And while the Minnesota Lynx -- who officially clinched a playoff spot last week -- have opened up a huge lead in the race for the No. 1 seed, every other seed remains up for grabs.

There were five games on Tuesday, all of which had playoff implications. Early on, Sabrina Ionescu lifted the New York Liberty to their first win over the Lynx this season. That, combined with the Las Vegas Aces' win over the Atlanta Dream -- their eighth-straight -- meant the Liberty re-took second place for the time being. Elsewhere, the Connecticut Sun stunned the Washington Mystics, the Seattle Storm took care of the Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Golden State Valkyries.

There is just one game on Wednesday, which will see the Los Angeles Sparks host the Dallas Wings in a game they really must win.

As a reminder, the top eight teams make the playoffs, regardless of conference standings. From there, they are placed into a standard eight-team bracket. The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three, while the semifinals are a best-of-five and the Finals, as of this season, are a best-of-seven.

The regular season will conclude on Sept. 11 and the playoffs begin on Sept. 14. The last possible Finals date is Oct. 19.

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, by better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by the combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Lynx running away with No. 1 seed

1. Minnesota Lynx (28-6)

The Lynx's six-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday with a loss to the Liberty in the fourth and final Finals rematch this season. Even so, the Lynx have a 6½-game lead over the Liberty in the race for the No. 1 seed, and that cushion means Napheesa Collier will have all the time she needs to recover from her ankle sprain.

Liberty reclaim No. 2 seed as battle tightens

2. New York Liberty (22-13)

3. Atlanta Dream (23-13)

4. Phoenix Mercury (21-13)

5. Las Vegas Aces (22-14)

All four of these teams were in action on Tuesday. The Liberty beat the Lynx for one of their biggest wins of the season, while Aces pulled off a double-digit fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Dream and win their eighth in a row. The Mercury, for their part, held off the Valkyries to win for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Those results meant the Liberty jumped back above the Dream into second place and the gap between all of the teams narrowed. Now, just ½ a game separates the Liberty from the Aces.

Fever use historic comeback to jump back into sixth

6. Indiana Fever (19-16)

7. Golden State Valkyries (18-17)

The Fever looked like they would lose their third in a row to a lottery-bound opponent on Sunday until they pulled off a 21-point comeback -- the largest in franchise history -- to beat the Sun in overtime. Meanwhile, the Valkyries have now lost two games in a row. Thanks to those results, the Fever have taken a one-game lead on the Valkyries in the race for the No. 6 seed.

Three teams for final spot

8. Seattle Storm (18-18)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (16-18)

10. Washington Mystics (16-19)

The Storm held off the Sky on Tuesday for a much-needed win, while the Mystics suffered a surprise defeat to the last-place Sun. While the Mystics were always a long shot to make the playoffs at this point, their recent hot streak had given them some hope. Losing to the Sun might be the nail in the coffin. The Storm are now one game up on the Sparks, who will face the Wings Wednesday, and 1½ games up on the Mystics.

Lottery bound

11. Dallas Wings (9-26)

12. Chicago Sky (8-26)

13. Connecticut Sun (7-27)

This season has been a disaster for all three of these teams. The Sky have been beset by injuries, the Wings' offseason moves didn't pan out and the Sun were never going to be good after their offseason departures. All of them are lottery bound, but only the Wings control their own pick.

The Sky owe their first to the Lynx, while the Sun owe the Sky swap rights to their first rounder. The Sky also own Mercury's first rounder, so the Sky will get the more favorable of the Sun/Mercury picks, while the Sun will get the least favorable of those selections.