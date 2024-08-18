The 2024 WNBA season is back in full swing. On Saturday, the New York Liberty became the first team to clinch a spot in the playoffs with an impressive road win over the Las Vegas Aces. Elsewhere, the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky got important wins.

On Sunday, the action will continue with a four-game slate that features Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever against the Seattle Storm. Clark needs just three assists to set the single-season rookie record.

As a refresher, the top eight teams, regardless of conference affiliation, make the playoffs in the WNBA. Under the current playoff format, the teams are placed into a standard bracket with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8 in the first round, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on. Teams will play a best-of-three series in the first round and best-of-five series in the semifinals and Finals. Notably, the first round is a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed gets the first two games at home, while the lower seed gets the deciding Game 3 at home should the series go that far. In the semifinals and Finals, it is a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary.

Here's everything you need to know about the current playoff picture, including the standings and key tiebreakers:

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Liberty alone at the top

1. New York Liberty (23-4)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (3-0)

The Liberty have been the best team in the league this season and have already clinched a playoff spot after their win over the Aces on Sunday. Only the Sun are within three games of them, and the Liberty have already won the season series between the clubs, making it essentially a four-game advantage.

Key remaining games: vs. Sun, Aug. 24

A four-team battle in the middle of the pack

2. Connecticut Sun (19-6)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty (0-3); vs. Lynx (2-0); vs. Storm (0-1); vs. Aces (0-1)

The new-look Sun's offense certainly looked impressive in their first game back from the break, as they poured in 109 points in a win over the Wings. New addition Marina Mabrey had 17 points on 7-of-12 from the field in that one. Playing the Wings obviously helped, but if the Sun are going to score like this the rest of the way, that's bad news for everyone else.

Key remaining games: at Liberty, Aug. 24; vs. Storm, Sept. 1; vs. Storm, Sept. 3; vs. Aces, Sept. 6; at Aces, Sept. 15; vs. Lynx, Sept. 17

3. Minnesota Lynx (19-8)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (0-2); vs. Storm (3-1); vs. Aces (1-1)

The Lynx destroyed the Mystics on Saturday to make it two wins from two since they resumed play after the break. They're keeping pace with the Sun in the race for the No. 2 seed and have created a little bit of breathing room from the Storm and Aces below them.

Key remaining games: at Aces, Aug. 21; vs. Aces, Aug. 23; at Sun, Sept. 17

4. Seattle Storm (17-9)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (1-0); vs. Lynx (1-3); vs. Aces (1-2)

The Storm blew a 14-point lead in the second half of their first game back, and lost on a last-second bucket by Tina Charles. These are the type of games you simply cannot let slip when the playoff race is as tight as it is in the middle of the pack.

Key remaining games: vs. Liberty, Aug. 30; at Sun, Sept. 1; at Sun, Sept. 3; at Liberty, Sept. 5; vs. Aces, Sept. 17

5. Las Vegas Aces (16-9)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (1-0); vs. Lynx (1-1); vs. Storm (2-1)

The Aces returned to action on Saturday with a national TV game against the Liberty. It did not go well, as they lost by double digits in one of their worst offensive showings of the season. With that result they have dropped back into fifth place.

Key remaining games: vs. Lynx, Aug. 21; at Lynx, Aug. 23; at Sun, Sept. 6; at Liberty, Sept. 8; vs. Sun, Sept. 15; at Storm, Sept. 17

Mercury (somewhat) comfortabe in sixth

6. Phoenix Mercury (14-13)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-3); vs. Sky (1-0)

The Mercury had to restart their campaign with a back-to-back, and looked understandably out of gas against the Fever on Friday. They've now lost all three games to the Fever this season, which could come back to bite them in the race for the No. 6 seed.

Key remaining games: vs. Sky, Aug. 18; at Sky, Sept. 15

Fever, Sky in control of final two spots

7. Indiana Fever (12-15)

Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury (3-0); vs. Sky (2-1); vs. Dream (2-0)

The Fever got off to a 2-9 start thanks to a diabolical schedule that saw them play 11 games -- the majority of which were against title contenders -- in 20 days. Since then, they're 10-4 and have climbed into seventh place. Caitlin Clark had another brilliant outing in the team's win over the Mercury in their first game back.

Key remaining games: at Dream, Aug. 26; at Sky, Aug. 30; vs. Dream, Sept. 8

8. Chicago Sky (11-15)

Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury (0-1); vs. Fever (1-2); vs. Dream (2-1)

The Sky appeared to be heading towards another defeat on Saturday, but staged an impressive fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Sparks on the road. That was a big win to push their lead over the Dream in the race for eighth back to 2.5 games.

Key remaining games: at Mercury, Aug. 18; vs. Fever, Aug. 30; vs. Mercury, Sept. 15; at Dream, Sept. 17

A big hill to climb for four lottery teams

9. Atlanta Dream (8-17)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-2); vs. Sky (1-2)

The Dream looked like they were heading for another defeat on Friday night, but made a stunning 14-point comeback to upset the Storm on a game-winner by Tina Charles. They still have a lot of work to do to chase down the Sky, but they're now only two games back.

Key remaining games: vs Fever, Aug. 26; at Fever, Sept. 8; vs. Sky, Sept. 17

10. Los Angeles Sparks (6-20)

The Sparks were crushed by the Liberty in their first game back, then blew a double-digit fourth-quarter lead to the Sky on Saturday to slip even further away from a playoff spot. In the long run, another trip to the lottery and a top draft pick is exactly what this team needs to continue its rebuild.

11. Dallas Wings (6-20)



A number of teams have been hurt by injuries this summer, but none more so than the Wings, who are enduring a season from hell. Satou Sabally, Natasha Howard, Maddy Siegrist and Jaelyn Brown all missed extended time prior to the break. While the Wings are finally getting healthy, they were crushed in their first game after the break and have likely dug themselves too deep of a hole to make a playoff run.

12. Washington Mystics (6-21)

Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin are back in action, but that was not enough against a terrific Lynx team, which beat the Mystics twice in three days to send them tumbling back into last place. As frustrating as this season has been, a trip to the lottery is in the franchise's best interests long term.