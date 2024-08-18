Only one month remains in the 2024 WNBA regular season. So far, the New York Liberty are the only team to clinch a playoff spot, and no teams have officially been eliminated from contention. There's still plenty to play for down the stretch.

On Sunday, the Indiana Fever picked up another impressive win over the Seattle Storm, while the Atlanta Dream stunned the Connecticut Sun to improve their playoff hopes. Elsewhere, the Las Vegas Aces made easy work of the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Phoenix Mercury cruised past the Chicago Sky for the second time in four days.

There are no games on Monday. Play will pick back up again on Tuesday with a three-game slate.

As a refresher, the top eight teams, regardless of conference affiliation, make the playoffs in the WNBA. Under the current playoff format, the teams are placed into a standard bracket with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8 in the first round, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on. Teams will play a best-of-three series in the first round and best-of-five series in the semifinals and Finals. Notably, the first round is a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed gets the first two games at home, while the lower seed gets the deciding Game 3 at home should the series go that far. In the semifinals and Finals, it is a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary.

Here's everything you need to know about the current playoff picture, including the standings and key tiebreakers:

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Liberty alone at the top

1. New York Liberty (23-4)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (3-0)

The Liberty have been the best team in the league this season and have already clinched a playoff spot after their win over the Aces on Sunday. Only the Sun are within 3.5 games of them, and the Liberty have already won the season series between the clubs, making it essentially a 4.5-game advantage.

Key remaining games: vs. Sun, Aug. 24

A four-team battle in the middle of the pack

2. Connecticut Sun (19-7)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty (0-3); vs. Lynx (2-0); vs. Storm (0-1); vs. Aces (0-1)

The new-look Sun's offense certainly looked impressive in their first game back from the break, as they poured in 109 points in a win over the Wings. They followed that up with just 70 points in a loss to the Dream, however, so there's still work to be done in Uncasville.

Key remaining games: at Liberty, Aug. 24; vs. Storm, Sept. 1; vs. Storm, Sept. 3; vs. Aces, Sept. 6; at Aces, Sept. 15; vs. Lynx, Sept. 17

3. Minnesota Lynx (19-8)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (0-2); vs. Storm (3-1); vs. Aces (1-1)

The Lynx destroyed the Mystics on Saturday to make it two wins from two since they resumed play after the break. They're keeping pace with the Sun in the race for the No. 2 seed and have created a little bit of breathing room from the Storm and Aces below them.

Key remaining games: at Aces, Aug. 21; vs. Aces, Aug. 23; at Sun, Sept. 17

4. Las Vegas Aces (17-9)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (1-0); vs. Lynx (1-1); vs. Storm (2-1)

The Aces bounced back from their loss to the Liberty by crushing the lowly Sparks on Sunday. A'ja Wilson continued her brilliant scoring season by pouring in 34 points in that one. She's averaging 27.3 points per game for the season, which would be the best mark of all time.

Key remaining games: vs. Lynx, Aug. 21; at Lynx, Aug. 23; at Sun, Sept. 6; at Liberty, Sept. 8; vs. Sun, Sept. 15; at Storm, Sept. 17

5. Seattle Storm (17-10)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (1-0); vs. Lynx (1-3); vs. Aces (1-2)

No contender has had a worse return to action than the Storm. If blowing a 14-point lead to the Dream wasn't bad enough, they were run out of the gym by the Fever in the fourth quarter on Sunday. They've now dropped to fifth place, and are as close to sixth as they are to second.

Key remaining games: vs. Liberty, Aug. 30; at Sun, Sept. 1; at Sun, Sept. 3; at Liberty, Sept. 5; vs. Aces, Sept. 17

Mercury (somewhat) comfortabe in sixth

6. Phoenix Mercury (15-13)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-3); vs. Sky (2-0)

The Mercury got back to winning ways Sunday with another blowout victory over the Sky, which gave them the season series between the teams and essentially eliminated any concern that they could slip down to eighth. Their only threat for the No. 6 seed now is the Fever, who are two games back, but do own the tiebreaker.

Key remaining games: at Sky, Sept. 15

Fever, Sky in control of final two spots

7. Indiana Fever (13-15)

Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury (3-0); vs. Sky (2-1); vs. Dream (2-0)

The Fever got off to a 2-9 start thanks to a diabolical schedule that saw them play 11 games -- the majority of which were against title contenders -- in 20 days. Since then, they're 11-6 and have climbed into seventh place. They've beaten the Mercury and Storm since play resumed and Caitlin Clark set the new rookie assist record.

Key remaining games: at Dream, Aug. 26; at Sky, Aug. 30; vs. Dream, Sept. 8

8. Chicago Sky (11-16)

Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury (0-2); vs. Fever (1-2); vs. Dream (2-1)

The Sky's difficult start to the second half of the season continued on Sunday with another bad loss to the Mercury. Their lead over the Dream for the eighth and final playoff spot has shrunk from three games to 1.5 in less than a week, and now they have to play the Sun and the Aces.

Key remaining games: vs. Fever, Aug. 30; vs. Mercury, Sept. 15; at Dream, Sept. 17

A big hill to climb for four lottery teams

9. Atlanta Dream (9-17)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-2); vs. Sky (1-2)

Tina Charles has turned back the clock for the Dream to lead them to two huge upset wins over the Storm and Sun. She had the game-winner versus Seattle and went off for 22 points and 15 rebounds against Connecticut. All of a sudden, the Dream are right back in the mix for a playoff spot.

Key remaining games: vs Fever, Aug. 26; at Fever, Sept. 8; vs. Sky, Sept. 17

10. Dallas Wings (6-20)



A number of teams have been hurt by injuries this summer, but none more so than the Wings, who are enduring a season from hell. Satou Sabally, Natasha Howard, Maddy Siegrist and Jaelyn Brown all missed extended time prior to the break. While the Wings are finally getting healthy, they were crushed in their first game after the break and have likely dug themselves too deep of a hole to make a playoff run.

10. Los Angeles Sparks (6-21)

The Sparks suffered another defeat on Sunday, this time to the Aces. They've lost all three games since play resumed and four games in a row overall. Now five games back of a playoff spot, it's time for them to start hoping for some more good luck in the lottery.

12. Washington Mystics (6-21)

Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin are back in action, but that was not enough against a terrific Lynx team, which beat the Mystics twice in three days to send them tumbling back into last place. As frustrating as this season has been, a trip to the lottery is in the franchise's best interests long term.