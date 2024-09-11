Less than two weeks remain in the 2024 WNBA regular season, and the playoff picture is taking shape. Seven teams have clinched a postseason berth, while on Sunday the Dallas Wings joined the Los Angeles Sparks as teams officially heading to the lottery. That leaves three teams -- the Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics -- battling for the final spot.

There were three games on Tuesday, none of which were all that compelling. The Lynx dealt the Dream's playoff hopes a serious blow, while the Liberty inched closer to the No. 1 seed with an easy win over the Wings and the Sun took care of business vs. the Sparks.

As a refresher, the top eight teams, regardless of conference affiliation, make the playoffs in the WNBA. Under the current playoff format, the teams are placed into a standard bracket with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8 in the first round, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on. Teams will play a best-of-three series in the first round and best-of-five series in the semifinals and finals. Notably, the first round is a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed gets the first two games at home, while the lower seed gets the deciding Game 3 at home should the series go that far. In the semifinals and finals, it is a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary.

Here's everything you need to know about the current playoff picture, including the standings and key tiebreakers:

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Liberty alone at the top

1. New York Liberty (30-6)

Tiebreakers: vs. Lynx (1-1); vs. Sun (3-1)

The Liberty won again on Tuesday, as they cruised past the Wings to become the first team to win 30 games this season. They remain three games ahead of the Lynx and four games up on the Sun. With just four games remaining, it would take a major collapse for the Liberty to miss out on the No. 1 seed.

Key remaining games: vs. Lynx, Sept. 15

Lynx leapfrog Sun for second

2. Minnesota Lynx (27-9)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty (1-1); vs. Sun (0-2); vs. Storm (3-1); vs. Aces (3-1)

The Lynx extended their winning streak to four games by beating the Dream on Tuesday. They are now 10-1 post-Olympic break, the best record in the league in that span, and remain a full game up on the Sun in the race for the No. 2 seed. The Sept. 17 matchup between the clubs looms as a potential decider.

Key remaining games: at Liberty, Sept. 15; at Sun, Sept. 17

3. Connecticut Sun (26-10)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty (1-3); vs. Lynx (2-0); vs. Storm (1-2); vs. Aces (0-2)

The Sun picked up another win over the last-place Sparks on Tuesday, but they remain a game back of the Lynx, who have been the best team in the league post-Olympic break. Chasing them down won't be easy, though they do still have one game remaining against them.

Key remaining games: at Aces, Sept. 15; vs. Lynx, Sept. 17

Aces' lead in race for fourth shrinks

4. Las Vegas Aces (22-12)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (2-0); vs. Lynx (1-3); vs. Storm (2-1)

The Aces had won four in a row heading into Sunday's showdown with the Liberty, but their momentum was halted by a defeat that came without MVP favorite A'ja Wilson. She is day-to-day with an ankle injury, and while there's no long-term concerns, it may be difficult for the Aces to hold on to fourth if she misses a few more games.

Key remaining games: vs. Sun, Sept. 15; at Storm, Sept. 17

5. Seattle Storm (21-14)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (2-0); vs. Lynx (1-3); vs. Aces (1-2)

The Storm got back in the win column in emphatic fashion on Saturday with a 24-point thumping of the Mercury. This has been a tough few weeks for the Storm, who are still only 4-6 since the Olympic break. They are still just one game back of the Aces for fourth with a game to play between them, though, so they have a chance to move up.

Key remaining games: vs. Aces, Sept. 17

Surging Fever solidify hold on sixth

6. Indiana Fever (19-17)

Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury (3-0); vs. Sky (3-1); vs. Dream (3-0)

The Fever avoided back-to-back losses with a stunning 16-point comeback on Sunday to beat the Dream in overtime. They are now two games up on the Mercury in the race for sixth, and own the tiebreaker, with just four games to play for both teams

Key remaining games: vs. Dream, Sept. 8

7. Phoenix Mercury (17-19)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-3); vs. Sky (2-0)

It's looking more and more like the Mercury will wind up with the No. 7 seed. They were beaten soundly by the Storm on Saturday and have now dropped five of their last six. They are two games back of the Fever, who hold the tiebreaker between the teams, which essentially makes it a three-game gap with four to play.

Key remaining games: N/A

Sky, Dream, Mystics battling for final spot

8. Chicago Sky (13-22)

Tiebreakers: vs. Dream (2-1); vs. Mystics (1-2)

Despite Angel Reese's absence due to a season-ending wrist injury, the Sky played one of their best games of the season to eliminate the Wings from playoff contention. They've now won two in a row and are a full game up on the Dream for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Key remaining games: vs. Mystics, Sept. 11; at Dream, Sept. 17

9. Atlanta Dream (12-24)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sky (1-2); vs. Mystics (1-1)

The Dream's playoff hopes took another big hit on Tuesday with their loss to the Lynx. They are now 1.5 games back of the Sky in the race for eighth. Although there is still one game to be played between the clubs, the Dream only have four games left and are starting to run out of time.

Key remaining games: vs. Mystics, Sept. 13; at Mystics, Sept. 15; vs. Sky, Sept. 17

10. Washington Mystics (11-24)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sky (2-1); vs. Dream (1-1)

The Mystics couldn't pull off another upset on Sunday, as they fell to the second-place Lynx in a competitive contest. Now two games back of the Sky, they'll need to win their matchup in Chicago on Wednesday to have any hope of stealing the final playoff spot.

Key remaining games: at Sky, Sept. 11; at Dream, Sept. 13; vs. Dream, Sept. 15

Wings and Sparks lottery bound

11. Dallas Wings (9-27)



The Wings lost their fifth game in a row on Tuesday, this time to the Liberty. They had horrible injury luck in the pre-Olympics portion of the season, but they also didn't play well recently even once everyone had returned. With just three players on guaranteed deals for next season, a big winter is in store in Dallas

12. Los Angeles Sparks (7-29)

The Sparks were the first team eliminated from playoff contention this season. This is the fourth consecutive lottery appearance for the Sparks, the longest such streak in franchise history.