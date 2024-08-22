Less than a month remains in the 2024 WNBA regular season. So far, the New York Liberty are the only team to clinch a playoff spot, and no teams have officially been eliminated from contention. There's still plenty to play for down the stretch.

There was just one game on the docket on Thursday, and the Liberty held off the Wings, 79-71, to extend their winning streak to eight games and move closer to the No. 1 seed. Friday night will be much busier with four games, including crucial matchups between the Mercury and Dream and the Aces and Lynx.

As a refresher, the top eight teams, regardless of conference affiliation, make the playoffs in the WNBA. Under the current playoff format, the teams are placed into a standard bracket with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8 in the first round, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on. Teams will play a best-of-three series in the first round and best-of-five series in the semifinals and Finals. Notably, the first round is a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed gets the first two games at home, while the lower seed gets the deciding Game 3 at home should the series go that far. In the semifinals and Finals, it is a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary.

Here's everything you need to know about the current playoff picture, including the standings and key tiebreakers:

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Liberty alone at the top

1. New York Liberty (25-4)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (3-0)

The Liberty have been the best team in the league this season and have already clinched a playoff spot. The took care of the Wings on Thursday to extend their winning streak to eight games. Only the Sun are within four games of them, and the Liberty have already won the season series between the clubs, making it essentially a five-game advantage.

Key remaining games: vs. Sun, Aug. 24

A four-team battle in the middle of the pack

2. Connecticut Sun (20-7)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty (0-3); vs. Lynx (2-0); vs. Storm (0-1); vs. Aces (0-1)

The Sun traveled to Boston for a home game at TD Garden in front of a sold-out crowd. They pulled away from the Sparks in the fourth quarter to become the second team to reach the 20-win mark this season and keep the Lynx at an arm's length in the race for second.

Key remaining games: at Liberty, Aug. 24; vs. Storm, Sept. 1; vs. Storm, Sept. 3; vs. Aces, Sept. 6; at Aces, Sept. 15; vs. Lynx, Sept. 17

3. Minnesota Lynx (20-8)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (0-2); vs. Storm (3-1); vs. Aces (2-1)

The Lynx kept on rolling on Wednesday with a key road win over the Aces. Now 3-0 since play resumed, they've won all of those games by double digits. This hot streak has allowed them to create some separation from the Storm and Aces and keep pace with the Sun in the race for the No. 2 seed.

Key remaining games: vs. Aces, Aug. 23; at Sun, Sept. 17

4. Seattle Storm (18-10)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (1-0); vs. Lynx (1-3); vs. Aces (1-2)

The Storm finally got back in the win column on Tuesday, as they held off the Mystics behind 24 points from Nneka Ogwumike. That was a big response from the Storm after two bad losses to resume the season. They are now percentage points behind the Aces for fourth.

Key remaining games: vs. Liberty, Aug. 30; at Sun, Sept. 1; at Sun, Sept. 3; at Liberty, Sept. 5; vs. Aces, Sept. 17

5. Las Vegas Aces (17-10)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (1-0); vs. Lynx (1-2); vs. Storm (2-1)

The Aces' struggles continued on Wednesday with a loss at home to the Lynx in what was a key game for seeding purposes. The defending champs have now lost three of their last four on either side of the Olympic break and are as close to sixth place as they are to second.

Key remaining games: at Lynx, Aug. 23; at Sun, Sept. 6; at Liberty, Sept. 8; vs. Sun, Sept. 15; at Storm, Sept. 17

Mercury starting to feel the pressure

6. Phoenix Mercury (15-14)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-3); vs. Sky (2-0)

The Mercury's offense did not show up to Atlanta on Wednesday, and they fell to the Dream to move to 2-2 since the break. All of a sudden, their lead over the Fever for the No. 6 seed is down to 1.5 games, and the Fever own the tiebreaker between them. With a tough remaining schedule, the Mercury are starting to feel the pressure.

Key remaining games: at Sky, Sept. 15

Fever, Sky in control of final two spots

7. Indiana Fever (13-15)

Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury (3-0); vs. Sky (2-1); vs. Dream (2-0)

The Fever got off to a 2-9 start thanks to a diabolical schedule that saw them play 11 games -- the majority of which were against title contenders -- in 20 days. Since then, they've gone 11-6 and have climbed into seventh place. They've beaten the Mercury and Storm since play resumed and Caitlin Clark set the new rookie assist record.

Key remaining games: at Dream, Aug. 26; at Sky, Aug. 30; vs. Dream, Sept. 8

8. Chicago Sky (11-16)

Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury (0-2); vs. Fever (1-2); vs. Dream (2-1)

The Sky's difficult start to the second half of the season continued Sunday with another bad loss to the Mercury. Their lead over the Dream for the eighth and final playoff spot has shrunk from three games to 1.5 in less than a week, and now they have to play the Sun and the Aces.

Key remaining games: vs. Fever, Aug. 30; vs. Mercury, Sept. 15; at Dream, Sept. 17

Dream suddenly in the mix

9. Atlanta Dream (10-17)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-2); vs. Sky (1-2)

Tina Charles has turned back the clock for the Dream since the Olympic break. She moved into second place on the all-time scoring list in their win over the Mercury on Wednesday, and is averaging 16.7 points and 13 rebounds in their three-game winning streak. All of a sudden, the Dream are right back in the mix for a playoff spot.

Key remaining games: vs Fever, Aug. 26; at Fever, Sept. 8; vs. Sky, Sept. 17

A clear gap at the bottom

10. Washington Mystics (6-22)

Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin are back in action, but that has not been enough for the Mystics, who have lost all three games since the season resumed. As frustrating as this season has been, a trip to the lottery is in the franchise's best interests long term.

11. Los Angeles Sparks (6-22)

The Sparks suffered another defeat Tuesday, this time to the Sun. They've lost all four games since play resumed and five games in a row overall. Now 5.5 games back of a playoff spot, it's time for them to start hoping for some more good luck in the lottery.

12. Dallas Wings (6-22)



A number of teams have been hurt by injuries this summer, but none more so than the Wings, who are enduring a season from hell. Satou Sabally, Natasha Howard, Maddy Siegrist and Jaelyn Brown all missed extended time prior to the break. While the Wings are finally getting healthy, that hasn't translated into wins. They're 0-3 since play resumed.