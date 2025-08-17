The final month of the WNBA regular season has arrived, which means it's officially time for the playoff push. Each team has fewer than 15 games remaining, as 10 of the league's 13 teams are within reach of a playoff spot. And while the Minnesota Lynx -- who officially clinched a playoff spot Tuesday -- have opened up a huge lead in the race for the No. 1 seed, every other seed remains up for grabs.

There was only one game Saturday, a Finals rematch between the Lynx and New York Liberty. For the third time this season, the Lynx exacted a measure of revenge, and in doing so extended their winning streak to six games and their lead in the race for the No. 1 seed to seven games.

Lynx vs. Liberty score: Courtney Williams lifts Minnesota to sixth straight win, third over N.Y. this season Jack Maloney

There are five games Sunday, all of which have playoff implications:

As a reminder, the top eight teams make the playoffs, regardless of conference standings. From there, they are placed into a standard eight-team bracket. The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three, while the semifinals are a best-of-five and the Finals, as of this season, are a best-of-seven.

The regular season will conclude on Sept. 11 and the playoffs begin on Sept. 14. The last possible Finals date is Oct. 19.

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Lynx running away with No. 1 seed

1. Minnesota Lynx (28-5)

The Lynx pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback on Saturday to beat the Liberty for the third time this season. Once again, they did so without Napheesa Collier. The MVP frontrunner went down with a sprained ankle on Aug. 2 and was expected to miss at least two weeks. The Lynx's big lead in the race for the No. 1 seed will allow them to give Collier all the time she needs to recover. They've now won six games in a row and have a seven-game lead in the race for the No. 1 seed.

Aces join the battle for No. 2

2. Atlanta Dream (21-12)

3. New York Liberty (21-13)

4. Phoenix Mercury (19-13)

5. Las Vegas Aces (20-14)

The Dream's six-game winning streak came to an end Friday, which temporarily put the Liberty back in second place, but the reigning champs then lost to the Lynx on Saturday and fell back to third. In a huge game in the desert, the Aces held on to beat the Mercury and extend their winning streak to six games. All of a sudden, the Aces are only 1½ games behind the Liberty, and right in the mix for the No. 2 seed.

Valkyries surge into sixth, Fever falter

6. Golden State Valkyries (18-15)

7. Indiana Fever (18-16)

The Valkyries' historic season continued Friday when they crushed the Sky to win their fourth game in a row and set the record for the most wins by an expansion team in their inaugural season. In addition, the Valkyries climbed above the Fever to take sole possession of the No. 6 seed. It is worth noting that the Valkyries have the most difficult remaining schedule, so they'll have their work cut out for them down the stretch. The Fever, who have lost four of their last five and remain without Caitlin Clark, have the second-toughest remaining schedule.

Battle for final two spots gets more interesting

8. Seattle Storm (17-17)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (16-17)

10. Washington Mystics (15-18)

A lot happened Friday, and all of a sudden, the battle for the final two spots got a lot more interesting. The Mystics beat the Fever, the Storm beat the Dream and the Sparks beat the Wings, which means just 1½ games separate these three teams. The Mystics are still the least likely to get into the playoffs, but they've won two of their last three to remain in the mix. Sunday's matchup between the Sparks and Mystics will be crucial.

Lottery bound

11. Dallas Wings (9-25)

12. Chicago Sky (8-25)

13. Connecticut Sun (6-26)

This season has been a disaster for all three of these teams. The Sky have been beset by injuries, the Wings' offseason moves didn't pan out and the Sun were never going to be good after their offseason departures. All of them are lottery bound, but only the Wings control their own pick.

The Sky owe their first to the Lynx, while the Sun owe the Sky swap rights to their first rounder. The Sky also own Mercury's first rounder, so the Sky will get the more favorable of the Sun/Mercury picks, while the Sun will get the least favorable of those selections.