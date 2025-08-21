Just a few weeks remain in the WNBA regular season and the playoff push has produced some thrilling action. Each team has 10 or fewer games remaining, and 10 of the league's 13 teams are within reach of a playoff spot. And while the Minnesota Lynx -- who officially clinched a playoff spot last week -- have opened up a huge lead in the race for the No. 1 seed, every other seed remains up for grabs.

There was just one game Wednesday, but it did not disappoint. Paige Bueckers poured in a career-high 44 points to tie Cynthina Cooper-Dyke for the highest-scoring game by a rookie in league history, but Kelsey Plum hit a buzzer beater to lift the Los Angeles Sparks over the Dallas Wings. Plum's shot not only gave the Sparks' playoff hopes a major boost, but eliminated the Wings and Chicago Sky.

Paige Bueckers cements herself as Rookie of the Year but all-time performance spoiled by Kelsey Plum at buzzer Jack Maloney

There will be four games on Thursday, all of which will have playoff implications:

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. ET -- League Pass

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. ET -- League Pass

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

As a reminder, the top eight teams make the playoffs, regardless of conference standings. From there, they are placed into a standard eight-team bracket. The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three, while the semifinals are a best-of-five and the Finals, as of this season, are a best-of-seven.

The regular season will conclude on Sept. 11 and the playoffs begin on Sept. 14. The last possible Finals date is Oct. 19.

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, by better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by the combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Lynx running away with No. 1 seed

1. Minnesota Lynx (28-6)

The Lynx's six-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday with a loss to the Liberty in the fourth and final Finals rematch this season. Even so, the Lynx have a 6½-game lead over the Liberty in the race for the No. 1 seed, and that cushion means Napheesa Collier will have all the time she needs to recover from her ankle sprain.

Liberty reclaim No. 2 seed as battle tightens

2. New York Liberty (22-13)

3. Atlanta Dream (23-13)

4. Phoenix Mercury (21-13)

5. Las Vegas Aces (22-14)

All four of these teams were in action Tuesday. The Liberty beat the Lynx for one of their biggest wins of the season, while Aces pulled off a double-digit fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Dream and win their eighth in a row. The Mercury, for their part, held off the Valkyries to win for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Those results meant the Liberty jumped back above the Dream into second place and the gap between all of the teams narrowed. Now, just ½ a game separates the Liberty from the Aces.

Fever use historic comeback to jump back into sixth

6. Indiana Fever (19-16)

7. Golden State Valkyries (18-17)

The Fever looked like they would lose their third in a row to a lottery-bound opponent Sunday until they pulled off a 21-point comeback -- the largest in franchise history -- to beat the Sun in overtime. Meanwhile, the Valkyries have now lost two games in a row. Thanks to those results, the Fever have taken a one-game lead on the Valkyries in the race for the No. 6 seed.

Three teams for final spot

8. Seattle Storm (18-18)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (17-18)

10. Washington Mystics (16-19)

Few singular plays will have as big of an impact on the playoff race as Kelsey Plum's buzzer-beater on Wednesday. Her shot not only eliminated the Wings and Sky, but was a one-game swing in the race for the No. 8 seed. If Plum had missed, the Storm would have had a 1½ game lead over the Sparks. Instead, the Sparks are within half a game of the final playoff spot.

Lottery bound

11. Dallas Wings (9-27)

12. Chicago Sky (8-26)

13. Connecticut Sun (7-27)

This season has been a disaster for all three of these teams. The Sky have been beset by injuries, the Wings' offseason moves didn't pan out and the Sun were never going to be good after their offseason departures. All of them are now officially lottery bound, but only the Wings control their own pick.

The Sky owe their first to the Lynx, while the Sun owe the Sky swap rights to their first rounder. The Sky also own Mercury's first rounder, so the Sky will get the more favorable of the Sun/Mercury picks, while the Sun will get the least favorable of those selections.