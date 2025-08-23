Just a few weeks remain in the WNBA regular season and the playoff push has produced some thrilling action. Each team has fewer than 10 games remaining, and 10 of the league's 13 teams are within reach of a playoff spot. And while the Minnesota Lynx -- who officially clinched a playoff spot last week -- have opened up a huge lead in the race for the No. 1 seed, every other seed remains up for grabs.

Friday's action saw the Lynx move closer to clinching the No. 1 seed with a win over the Indiana Fever, the Seattle Storm win for the third time in four games to climb into seventh place, and the Phoenix Mercury hand the Golden State Valkyries their third consecutive loss.

The action will continue Saturday with three more games, including a massive matchup between the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty, who fell into fifth place with the Mercury's win on Friday.

As a reminder, the top eight teams make the playoffs, regardless of conference standings. From there, they are placed into a standard eight-team bracket. The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three, while the semifinals are a best-of-five and the Finals, as of this season, are a best-of-seven.

The regular season will conclude on Sept. 11 and the playoffs begin on Sept. 14. The last possible Finals date is Oct. 19.

Standings

Minnesota Lynx (29-7) -- Clinched playoff berth Atlanta Dream (23-13) Las Vegas Aces (23-14) Phoenix Mercury (22-14) New York Liberty (22-14) Indiana Fever (19-17) Seattle Storm (19-18) Golden State Valkyries (18-18) Los Angeles Sparks (17-18) Washington Mystics (16-20) Chicago Sky (9-26) -- Eliminated from playoff contention Dallas wings (9-28) -- Eliminated from playoff contention Connecticut Sun (8-27) -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, by better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by the combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Lynx running away with No. 1 seed

1. Minnesota Lynx (29-7)

The Lynx returned to winning ways on Friday thanks to a historic triple-double from Jessica Shepard. Their lead in the race for the No. 1 seed is now up to six games over the Atlanta Dream with eight games to play. Napheesa Collier, who hasn't played since Aug. 2 due to an ankle injury, went through pre-game warm-ups on Friday, but did not play. She could be back Sunday.

Mercury's win sends Liberty into fifth

2. Atlanta Dream (23-13)

3. Las Vegas Aces (23-14)

4. Phoenix Mercury (22-14)

5. New York Liberty (22-14)

The Mercury beat the Golden State Valkyries on Friday night and have now won three of their last four games to climb into fourth place and send the Liberty down to fifth. Just one game separates these four teams, and the race for the No. 2 seed is going to be furious over the final few weeks of the season.

Five teams for final three spots

6. Indiana Fever (19-17)

7. Seattle Storm (19-18)

8. Golden State Valkyries (18-18)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (17-18)

10. Washington Mystics (16-20)

The bottom half of the playoff picture has tightened, and there are now just 1½ games separating the Fever in sixth from the Sparks in ninth. The injury-riddled Fever have lost three of their last four, the Storm have won three of their last four and the Valkyries have lost three in a row. The Sparks, meanwhile, have alternated wins and losses in their last seven outings.

The Mystics' back-to-back losses to the last-place Sun have likely ended their hopes of earning a playoff spot. They're now two games back of the Valkyries and have to face the red-hot Aces on Saturday.

Lottery bound

11. Chicago Sky (9-26)

12. Dallas Wings (9-28)

13. Connecticut Sun (8-27)

This season has been a disaster for all three of these teams. The Sky have been beset by injuries, the Wings' offseason moves didn't pan out and the Sun were never going to be good after their offseason departures. All of them are now officially lottery bound, but only the Wings control their own pick.

The Sky owe their first to the Lynx, while the Sun owe the Sky swap rights to their first rounder. The Sky also own Mercury's first rounder, so the Sky will get the more favorable of the Sun/Mercury picks, while the Sun will get the least favorable of those selections.