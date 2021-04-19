WNBA star Breanna Stewart added to her already lengthy resume on Sunday with a EuroLeague championship and a Final Four MVP honors after a 78-68 victory over Perfumerias Avenida. The championship marked UMMC Ekaterinburg's third consecutive title and the Russian team's sixth EuroLeague crown after going unbeaten in group play and cruising through its four playoff games.

Stewart averaged 14.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the tournament and recorded 12 points in the final win. This marks two years since the 26-year-old ruptured her Achilles tendon in the 2019 EuroLeague championship game, but she continues to impress in her recovery.

"This is something I will never forget," Stewart said after the victory.

The Seattle Storm forward is no stranger to hoisting up a championship trophy, as she won an WNBA title and was named Finals MVP in October. Stewart also has an Olympic gold medal, a WNBA league MVP, a FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold medal and MVP honor. She was also named USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year in 2018.

Following the latest championship, Stewart will return to Seattle to get ready for training camp, which begins later in the month for the Storm. The WNBA season begins on May 14 and the Storm will play their first game -- a Finals rematch against the Las Vegas Aces -- on May 15.