Game respects game, but Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum wasn't interested in a rival fan sitting courtside prior to Sunday's loss to the Chicago Sky. Plum tossed a Sparks shirt to a Caitlin Clark supporter in the first row during pre-game, jokingly telling the fan to "do better" in front of the home team.

"You can't wear that in the gym, what is this?" Plum said lightheartedly after approaching the fan in Indiana Fever garb. "Next time, do better."

Plum posed for a photo with the fan and her friend prior to scoring 22 points during the Sparks' third loss in their last four games.

Clark's star power has dominated the WNBA this season despite the former No. 1 overall pick being on the shelf for much of the campaign with various injuries.

One of two captains in next month's All-Star Game in Indianapolis, the Fever star is this summer's leading vote-getter and is averaging 18.2 points and 8.9 assists per game.

"Obviously, it's cool and it's cool fans get to be a part of it and have an impact on the game," Clark said Sunday after shootaround. "It's going to be really special to be able to do it here in this city. There's already been so much time and effort by so many people who aren't going to get credit for what they did to bring all-star here.

"[I'm] trying to make it the best all-star the WNBA's ever had. I [think] we'll certainly do that."

Plum scored 21 points in last week's 85-75 win over the Fever, but Clark didn't play as the Sparks ended a four-game losing streak. Plum said after last week's victory that Indiana's Aliyah Boston is deserving of a 2025 All-Star nod.

"I mean, she has had a phenomenal year, extremely efficient. She's super tough on the block; she's strong, very skilled. She has gotten a lot better," Plum said. "So give a lot of credit to her."

And like many representatives from the Fever recently, including Sophie Cunningham, Plum has also voiced concerns over WNBA officiating, joining the group of many who have complained this season about whistle inconsistencies.

"I'm going to get fined for saying this, but like, I drive more than anyone in the league," Plum said following her team's loss to the Golden State Valkyries earlier this month. "So to shoot six free throws is f------ absurd. I got scratches on my face. I got scratches on my body. And these guards on the other team get these ticky tack fouls. I'm sick of it. I get fouled like that every possession. Rickea [Jackson] gets fouled like that almost all the time, and they don't call it. I don't know what else to do. It's really frustrating, though."