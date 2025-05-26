Kelsey Plum drained six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 28 points Sunday during the Los Angeles Sparks' 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky, but it was a blow-by driving layup in the first half against Angel Reese that was the featured highlight.

Taking advantage of a mismatch at the top of the key, Plum gave Reese a head fake before dribbling by and taking it to the rim for two points as the Sky's star center unsuccessfully swiped at the scoop shot.

Plum trolled Reese in the aftermath, making the "too small" motion with her hand as she went back down the floor in the first half.

Reese's double-double was not enough as Chicago dropped to 0-3 on the season. The Sparks (2-3) secured their first win since taking out the expansion Golden State Valkyries in the opener.

Plum landed in Los Angeles as part of a blockbuster three-team trade. Previously one of the stars of the Las Vegas Aces as their No. 1 overall pick in 2017, Plum moved to the Sparks for six-time WNBA All-Star selection Jewell Loyd while the Seattle Storm received the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Plum scored 37 points in her Sparks' debut a few weeks ago against the Valkyries.

Reese has been at the center of the WNBA's rapid rise in popularity since the start of her rookie season in 2024 as one of the new faces of the league. During her first season with the Sky, Reese averaged 13.6 points and a league-leading 13.1 rebounds per game, but it was her on-court rivalry with Caitlin Clark that earned the majority of headlines.

Reese and Clark got tangled up during a game last week after the league's reigning rookie of the year was whistled for a Flagrant 1 foul. Clark enjoyed a triple-double in the Indiana Fever's season-opening win over the Sky and dismissed the play in the aftermath.

"It's just a good take foul. Either Angel gets (a) wide-open two points or we send them to the free throw line," Clark told ESPN's Holly Rowe. "Nothing malicious about it. Every basketball player knows that."