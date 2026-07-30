Ultimate WNBA trade deadline guide: Buyers, sellers, trade candidates and how the new CBA impacts it all

The WNBA trade deadline has historically been an afterthought, and you can count on one hand the number of truly meaningful in-season deals. That could change this season, however, as the Los Angeles Sparks consider whether to move All-Star guard Kelsey Plum ahead of her impending free agency.

Before going down with a leg injury that has sidelined her since June 21, Plum was averaging 23.9 points. She no longer qualifies for the official leaderboard, but if she did, that would be the sixth-best single-season scoring average in league history. If Plum gets dealt to a contender -- say, the Golden State Valkyries -- she could swing the title race.

WNBA trade deadline: Three possible landing spots for Kelsey Plum as Los Angeles Sparks sit at crossroads Jack Maloney

As we wait to see what happens with Plum, and the rest of the league, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 WNBA trade deadline.

When is the trade deadline?

The 2026 WNBA trade deadline is Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. After that time, teams cannot make trades for the remainder of the season.

Why has the trade deadline usually been quiet?

There are a bunch of reasons why the trade deadline in the WNBA has never been as busy as it is in the NBA and MLB. Let's run through some of the most notable:

A hard salary cap: The NBA has a soft salary cap and MLB has no salary cap, both of which make trades far easier to execute financially than in the WNBA, which has a hard cap. WNBA teams cannot go over the salary cap -- $7 million this season -- by one penny except in the event they are granted a hardship exception. (Pregnancy/childbirth exceptions do count toward the cap, but not for trade purposes, as Her Hoops Stats' Richard Cohen notes.)

The NBA has a soft salary cap and MLB has no salary cap, both of which make trades far easier to execute financially than in the WNBA, which has a hard cap. WNBA teams cannot go over the salary cap -- $7 million this season -- by one penny except in the event they are granted a hardship exception. (Pregnancy/childbirth exceptions do count toward the cap, but not for trade purposes, as Her Hoops Stats' Richard Cohen notes.) Fewer teams: There are 30 NBA teams and 30 MLB teams. Sixteen NBA teams make the playoffs and 12 MLB teams make the playoffs, which naturally creates more sellers. For the vast majority of the WNBA's history, there have been 12-14 teams, with eight of them making the playoffs. Often, the playoff race went right down to the final few days, and there were only one or two teams that truly didn't have a chance. And even those potential sellers usually weren't interested in taking that route when a four- or five-team lottery meant they were guaranteed a top pick that could vault them right back into playoff contention. Even now after expansion brought the league to 15 teams, over half of them still make the playoffs.

There are 30 NBA teams and 30 MLB teams. Sixteen NBA teams make the playoffs and 12 MLB teams make the playoffs, which naturally creates more sellers. For the vast majority of the WNBA's history, there have been 12-14 teams, with eight of them making the playoffs. Often, the playoff race went right down to the final few days, and there were only one or two teams that truly didn't have a chance. And even those potential sellers usually weren't interested in taking that route when a four- or five-team lottery meant they were guaranteed a top pick that could vault them right back into playoff contention. Even now after expansion brought the league to 15 teams, over half of them still make the playoffs. Restrictions on trading draft picks: In the NBA, trades are often centered around draft picks. When the Miami Heat traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this summer, they sent the Milwaukee Bucks three first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and a second-round pick. The latest of those picks will be due in 2033. WNBA teams are not allowed to trade picks that far out. As of last season, a league source confirmed to CBS Sports that teams are required to own at least one first-round pick in the next three drafts, either their own or one acquired via trade. When teams are not allowed to overwhelm trade partners with draft capital and have to operate under a hard cap, it becomes far more difficult to find player-centric deals that make sense.

Why could this year be different?

First and foremost, expansion. There are three more teams than there were two seasons ago, but the same number of playoff spots (eight). That doesn't guarantee anything, but more teams mean more potential trade partners and more lottery teams mean more potential sellers.

Usually, the majority of the league's teams are still in the playoff race at the deadline, but that's not the case this season. With just two months to go, a sizeable gap has already opened up between the top-eight teams and everyone else. Entering Thursday, the eighth-place Washington Mystics are four and a half games up on the ninth-place Portland Fire.

Then there's the 2027 draft class to consider. JuJu Watkins, Madison Booker and Hannah Hidalgo highlight the top-tier talent, but this is an extremely deep class and there should be real value toward the back end of the first round that usually isn't there. Teams in the 9-12 range that might otherwise try to make a playoff push have more incentive than usual to not only remain in the lottery, but try to acquire extra draft picks if possible.

It's also worth noting that the new CBA not only significantly raised salaries, but slightly altered how much of the cap certain deals take up. For example, last season, a regular max contract took up 14% of the cap, but this season it takes up 17% of the cap. Is that a massive difference? No, but it makes it harder to withstand a max player not living up to their deal. It also could make it harder to trade someone on a max.

Ahead of Sunday, here's where every team stands:

Atlanta Dream

Cap space : $190,663

: $190,663 Status : Buyer

: Buyer Biggest need : 3-point shooting, backcourt and wing depth

: 3-point shooting, backcourt and wing depth Possible fits: Rachel Banham, Kennedy Burke

The Dream beat the Wings in dramatic fashion Wednesday to extend their winning streak to four games in a row, but are stuck in sixth place amid an up-and-down season. Acquiring Angel Reese in the offseason has allowed them to double-down on their strengths -- namely, defense and rebounding -- but they still lack reliable scoring and consistent shot-making. Notably, they're 13th in 3-point percentage (30.6%). And while Brionna Jones' return helps their depth, they're 14th in the league in bench-scoring (16.7 points per game).

Chicago Sky

Cap space : -$70,297 (The Sky have received a hardship exception due to their injury issues, which is why they are slightly over the cap.)

: -$70,297 (The Sky have received a hardship exception due to their injury issues, which is why they are slightly over the cap.) Status : Seller?

: Seller? Possible trade candidates: Skylar Diggins, DiJonai Carrington, Natasha Cloud, Rachel Banham

The Sky went all-in this offseason, but nothing has gone right. Rickea Jackson tore her ACL four games in, Skylar Diggins has been sidelined with a knee injury since July 3, DiJonai Carrington still hasn't played yet (though she is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Sun), they're 4-11 in clutch games and they're stuck in 13th place, six games behind the eighth-place Mystics. To make matters worse, they owe the Mystics a 2027 first-round pick swap and their 2028 first-round pick outright. The Sky can't tank in either of the next two seasons, but it would still make sense to be a seller at the deadline if they can recoup any sort of draft capital. It will be particularly interesting to see if a team would take Diggins, who has been public about her disappointment with the franchise.

Connecticut Sun

Cap space : $800,769

: $800,769 Status : Seller

: Seller Possible trade candidates: Kennedy Burke, Aaliyah Edwards

The Sun have actually been pretty competitive since their 2-15 start, but they're well on their way to another lottery appearance in their final season in Uncasville, and it will be interesting to see how they approach the deadline. They might just stand pat and continue their rebuild next season in Houston, but they have a few veterans that contenders might be interested in and a slightly unbalanced roster. Would they look to move Kennedy Burke, or one of their young bigs, such as Aaliyah Edwards?

Dallas Wings

The new-look Wings gave away a game to the Dream on Wednesday but they've already nearly doubled last season's win total and are going to make the playoffs for the first time since 2023. However, while they sit in fourth place, they have some real weaknesses. Notably, they're thin in the frontcourt and allow opponents to shoot 65.6% in the restricted area, which ranks 12th. They profile as a buyer given their place in the standings, but they'd have to find someone to take Alanna Smith or Arike Ogunbowale's contracts to make a major addition. Neither prospect is impossible, but it could include attaching pick(s).

Golden State Valkyries

Cap space : $148,440 (The Valkyries are technically $128,145 over the cap with the salaries for Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Nadia Fingall, who have replaced Iliana Rupert -- out on maternity leave. As previously noted, childbirth/pregnancy exceptions do not count toward the cap for trade purposes.)

: $148,440 (The Valkyries are technically $128,145 over the cap with the salaries for Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Nadia Fingall, who have replaced Iliana Rupert -- out on maternity leave. As previously noted, childbirth/pregnancy exceptions do not count toward the cap for trade purposes.) Status : Buyer

: Buyer Biggest need : Scoring

: Scoring Possible fits: Kelsey Plum

The Valkyries used a franchise-record nine-game winning streak to vault up the standings, but have now lost back-to-back games to the Mystics and Mercury, highlighting the concerns about their ability to actually contend for a title. Offense is their biggest issue. While they have the league's best defensive rating (100.9), they're eighth in offensive rating (107.7), 13th in true shooting percentage (53.9%) and don't have a single player averaging 15 points per game. Without a go-to scorer, they aren't winning the title. The good news is that Kelsey Plum appears to be available, so there's a rare mid-season path for them to fix their biggest weakness.

Indiana Fever

Cap space : $6,655

: $6,655 Status : Buyer

: Buyer Biggest need : Defense, frontcourt depth

: Defense, frontcourt depth Possible fits: Rae Burrell, Luisa Geiselsöder

The Fever are one of the hottest teams in the league. Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell took over in the second half on Tuesday against the Storm to push their winning streak to four games, and they've won eight of 10 to climb into fifth place. They have more than enough offense to win the title (their 114.8 offensive rating is on pace to be the best ever), but their defense is a real issue and they lack reliable frontcourt depth. They give up 43.9 points in the paint per game, which is tied for the worst mark in the league. It's going to be very tough for them to find a meaningful upgrade given their extremely limited cap space, especially in the frontcourt, but they should try anyway.

Las Vegas Aces

Cap space : -$109,512 (Janiah Barker suffered a season-ending injury and the Aces have replaced her with Japanese guard Mai Yamamoto on a rest-of-season contract at the pro-rated minimum that takes them over the cap.)

: -$109,512 (Janiah Barker suffered a season-ending injury and the Aces have replaced her with Japanese guard Mai Yamamoto on a rest-of-season contract at the pro-rated minimum that takes them over the cap.) Status : Buyer

: Buyer Biggest need : Defense, bench scoring

: Defense, bench scoring Possible fits: Natasha Cloud, Odyssey Sims, Teja Oblak

A'ja Wilson continued another dominant season with 28 points and 14 rebounds in the Aces' win over the Fire on Tuesday, and is well on her way to a record-extending fifth MVP. She has the reigning champs in second place, but in order for the Aces to repeat, they need to figure out their defense. Exiting the All-Star break, they had a 107.4 defensive rating, which ranked ninth and was the worst mark among playoff teams. They moved up to seventh after Tuesday's win, but could still use reinforcements on that end. Another bench scorer to replace Chennedy Carter wouldn't hurt either. They have the same problem as a number of contenders, though: how do you find an actual upgrade with no cap space?

Los Angeles Sparks

Cap space : $86,394

: $86,394 Status : Seller

: Seller Possible trade candidates: Kelsey Plum, Nneka Ogwumike, Dearica Hamby, Ariel Atkins, Cameron Brink, Rae Burrell

The Sparks, who fired general manager Raegan Pebley earlier this month, have been the most talked about team ahead of the deadline. They have lost six games in a row to fall five games out of the playoffs, and The Athletic reported earlier this week that Kelsey Plum -- an unrestricted free agent this summer -- is not expected to re-sign. Letting Plum walk for nothing would be foolish, so she'll likely be moved this week. But for what remains to be seen. The Sparks have no leverage, and it will be difficult for them to command a major return for a potential rental. If they trade Plum, would they look to move Ogwumike as well? She is also an unrestricted free agent this summer. If so, that could start a firesale.

Minnesota Lynx

Cap space : $104,421

: $104,421 Status : Buyer

: Buyer Biggest need : Backcourt depth, bench scoring

: Backcourt depth, bench scoring Possible fits: Karlie Samuelson, Odyssey Sims, Natasha Cloud

The Lynx are enjoying their second eight-game winning streak of the season, have a three-game lead atop the standings and just got Napheesa Collier back. No one expected the Lynx to be this good, especially before Collier's return, but they're likely going to be the No. 1 seed for a second season in a row. No team is perfect, though, and even though the Lynx keep on winning, they haven't been dominant lately. They're 13th in defensive rating in July (112) and are still searching for a reliable back-up guard. It will be hard for them to find a real upgrade on Maya Caldwell or Eliska Hamzova given their salary structure and cap situation, though.

New York Liberty

Cap space : $129,904

: $129,904 Status : Buyer/Seller

: Buyer/Seller Biggest need : Athleticism/energy

: Athleticism/energy Possible fits: Aneesah Morrow, Rae Burrell

The Liberty are the most talented team in the league from top to bottom, but they haven't been able to put it all together this season and remain stuck in seventh place. There's no glaring need, which makes it hard to say what the Liberty will look for at the deadline, though there is a sense that they could use a shake-up and an injection of energy. The Athletic noted that they've had talks about Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who has struggled to regain her pre-injury form after missing all of last season. Could she net them a more dynamic wing or forward?

Portland Fire

Cap space : $2,012,012

: $2,012,012 Status : Possible seller/third team in a deal to take on money

: Possible seller/third team in a deal to take on money Possible trade candidates: Karlie Samuelson, Teja Oblak, Luisa Geiselsoder

The Fire have been far more competitive than anyone expected in their inaugural season, but they've started to fade in recent weeks. They've lost three games in a row and eight of their last 11 to fall four and a half games back of the final playoff spot. Which, in the long run, is for the best. A lottery pick is far more valuable for their future than sneaking into the playoffs. It's hard to imagine them doing anything meaningful at the deadline, but they do have a few veterans teams might call on. Plus, they have over $2 million in cap space, so they get into trades as a third team to accommodate money in exchange for draft assets.

Phoenix Mercury

Cap space : $842,374

: $842,374 Status : Buyer/Seller?

: Buyer/Seller? Biggest need : A third star, all-around depth

: A third star, all-around depth Possible fits : Kelsey Plum, Alanna Smith, Ezi Magbegor

: Kelsey Plum, Alanna Smith, Ezi Magbegor Possible trade candidates: Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, Valeriane Ayayi, Sami Whitcomb

An upset win over the Valkyries pushed the Mercury's winning streak to three games, but they're still five games back of the final playoff spot amid an extremely disappointing season. It will be fascinating to see what the Mercury do at the deadline. The Athletic reported that they had talks about Alyssa Thomas earlier in the season, which have since gone cold. Do they look to rekindle those discussions and try to move Thomas and/or any of their other vets to start over? Or become buyers to make a desperate push at the playoffs while also setting themselves up for next season? Their abundant cap space gives them a lot of flexibility.

Seattle Storm

Cap space : $675,963

: $675,963 Status : Possible seller, but likely stand pat

: Possible seller, but likely stand pat Possible trade candidates: Ezi Magbegor if someone makes an offer they can't refuse

The Storm have lost seven games in a row and sit in last place, but don't let the record fool you: the first season of their rebuild has been a major success. Dominique Malonga was an All-Star, and rookies Awa Fam and Flau'jae Johnson have both been terrific. Some teams rebuild for half a decade and don't have a young core as good as the one the Storm immediately put together. With another top pick coming in the 2027 draft, the Storm are going to be formidable in a few years. They'll likely stand pat at the deadline, but now that they have Malonga and Fam in place, it would be interesting to see their respone if someone came in with a big offer for Ezi Magbegor. We know at least one team -- the Tempo -- is desperate for a frontcourt star.

Toronto Tempo

Cap space : $557,557

: $557,557 Status : Buyer

: Buyer Biggest need : Foundational big

: Foundational big Possible fits: Cameron Brink, Aaliyah Edwards, Ezi Magbegor, Lauren Betts

The expansion franchise has lost four games in a row and sits five games out of the playoffs, but is apparently operating as a buyer at the deadline. According to The Athletic, the Tempo have been shopping a first-round pick to try to acquire a young big that could fit with their talented backcourt of Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes and Kiki Rice. The 2027 class, in particular, is super guard-heavy, so you can understand the Tempo's thought process to some extent when they need a big, but it's still surprising that they're willing to give up a pick. They're going to be in the lottery this year and who knows what happens next season ahead of the 2028 draft that features Sarah Strong.

Washington Mystics

Cap space : $1,836,639

: $1,836,639 Status : Buyer?

: Buyer? Biggest need : Scoring, starting-level point guard

: Scoring, starting-level point guard Possible fits: Kelsey Plum, Skylar Diggins

No one knew quite what to expect from the young Mystics, who have seven rookies and only two players with more than one year of experience. But after a slow start, they've turned into one of the toughest teams in the league to play. They've won three in a row, including victories over the Valkyries and Aces, own the third-best defense in the league (103.5 defensive rating) and have built a three-game lead in the race for the final playoff spot. They own a 2027 first-round pick swap with the Sky, who are effectively tanking for them, and will be a fascinating team to watch ahead of the deadline. Do they stand pat and continue to build through the draft? Or do they try to speed up their timeline and take a swing on someone like Plum?