Hours before the 2025 WNBA trade deadline Thursday, the Washington Mystics continued their wheeling and dealing by sending Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Jacy Sheldon and a first-round pick swap, the teams announced.

The Mystics will also have the right to swap Minnesota's 2026 first-round pick (Washington received following Karlie Samuelson transaction in the offseason) for New York's 2026 first-round pick (Connecticut received following Natasha Cloud transaction in the offseason).

Sheldon, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 draft, will now be on her third team in less than two full seasons. She began her career with the Dallas Wings, and was traded to the Sun during the offseason as part of what eventually became a 10-team mega trade. In 28 appearances for the Sun, 17 of which came as a starter, Sheldon averaged 7.5 points, two assists and a steal and shot 42.1% from 3-point range.

"We are excited to welcome Jacy to the Mystics and think her skill set, energy, and team-first approach will be a great fit for us," Mystics general manager Jamila Wideman said in a press release. "She is a competitor and leads through the example of her work-ethic. She has built on her solid rookie campaign and demonstrated an ability to shoot the ball and read the game on both ends of the court."

Edwards, who was selected one pick after Sheldon in the 2024 draft, had a solid rookie season for the Mystics, but suffered a lower back contusion during training camp this spring. She missed the team's first four games, and lost her starting spot to rookie forward Kiki Iriafen. Iriafen and Shakira Austin have played so well this season that Edwards received only 13 minutes per game and recently fell out of the rotation. She averaged six points and 3.3 rebounds on 47.9% shooting.

"Bringing Aaliyah to the Connecticut Sun is more than just a roster move; it's a statement about where we're headed as a franchise," Sun general manager Morgan Tuck said in a press release. Aaliyah is a transformational talent with the mindset and drive that aligns with our vision of building a championship culture. What truly sets her apart is the way she leads, connects, and competes. Aaliyah is the kind of person and player who can help redefine the future of this organization and we're ready to build that future together."

Now that the deal is complete, let's grade the trade for both teams. To review:

Mystics receive: Jacy Sheldon, 2026 first-round swap

Sun receive: Aaliyah Edwards

Mystics grade: B+

When the Mystics drafted Kiki Iriafen at No. 4 overall in this year's draft, everyone assumed she would begin the season behind Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards in the Mystics' frontcourt. But when Edwards got hurt in training camp, Iriafen moved into the starting lineup and never relinquished her spot.

As the season progressed, Edwards became the odd woman out. She was even playing less than veteran big Stefanie Dolson, who, despite a poor shooting season, can space the floor. Less than two months into this season, ESPN reported the Mystics were working to trade Edwards. It took until the day of the deadline, but they finally did so.

It's a bit surprising the Mystics gave up on Edwards so quickly this season, but there were not enough minutes to go around at the power forward spot -- especially when none of Edwards, Austin and Iriafen can shoot beyond the mid-range. If they're confident of re-signing Austin in the winter, there was going to be a long-term logjam.

While the Mystics had too many power forwards, they had too few guards, especially after trading All-Star Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm earlier this week. Instead of waiting until free agency or the draft to address their lack of backcourt depth, the Mystics acquired Sheldon -- another young player for their rebuild.

Brittney Sykes trade grades: Storm lean into defense-first approach, Mystics continue building for future Jack Maloney

Sheldon has largely been as advertised since entering the league. She's a real pest on defense due to her toughness and willingness to pick up fullcourt. Offensively, she can play on or off the ball and is primarily a 3-point shooter. Over half of her shots this season have been 3s, and she's made 41.2% of them. That's up from 30.9% as a rookie, and even if she ultimately settles somewhere in the middle of those two marks she is capable of being a reliable shooter. No team has taken fewer 3s this season than the Mystics (16.6 per game), and Sheldon's ability to space the floor will be vital for their rebuild.

The Mystics have lost six of their last eight games to drop to 10th place and one game behind the Golden State Valkyries for the final playoff spot. Trading Sykes should help ensure that their slide continues and they wind up in the lottery again. The Mystics already have an exciting young core, which is now more balanced with Sheldon's arrival. Add in another lottery pick and two other firsts in next year's draft and this team's future is extremely bright.

Sun grade: B+

No one expected the Sun to make the playoffs this season after a mass exodus from Uncasville in the winter, but no one expected them to be this bad either. The Sun are in last place at 5-23, on pace for the worst season in franchise history and last in offensive rating (93.6), defensive rating (109.2) and net rating (minus-15.6).

To make matters worse, the Sun owe the Chicago Sky a first-round pick swap, so they cannot even wind up with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft for all their trouble. Thanks to the Sky's own misery, however, they will still have a lottery selection, in addition to another first via either Minnesota or New York (most likely Minnesota).

The Sun have a long rebuild ahead of them, and while they need help in most positions, they do seem well set up in the backcourt. Rookie Saniya Rivers has impressed, particularly on the defensive end, where she's eighth in the league in steals. Meanwhile, 2024 first-round pick Leila Lacan, who came over to the States in the middle of this season, has shown tremendous promise in her first month. Those two appear to be the Sun's backcourt of the future, and the top of the 2026 draft class is loaded with guards.

Long-term, Sheldon was going to be a back-up for the Sun, who had the opposite problem of the Mystics. Their frontcourt, by comparison, is a question mark going forward. Olivia Nelson-Ododa has been solid this season, while rookie Aneesah Morrow has shown some flashes. Neither, however, are sure bets, and Tina Charles is nearing the end of her career.

Edwards showed a lot of promise during her rookie season and was a victim of circumstance this summer. She's an athletic big with a nice face-up game and can make an impact defensively. That the Mystics traded her says more about their depth chart than her talent. In Connecticut, Edwards should have more of an opportunity and will be part of the Sun's young core under coach Rachid Meziane.