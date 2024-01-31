The WNBA offseason jumped to light speed on Wednesday with a series of free agency and trade announcements. The Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks got into the mix with a blockbuster deal that will see the Storm send the No. 4 overall pick and Kia Nurse to the Sparks for their 2026 first-round pick.

"Being able to add a player with Kia's skillset and experience will fill a big role for us this season and I look forward to seeing her impact," Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley stated in a press release. "Adding a second lottery pick also assures another significant addition to our roster in 2024. We're thrilled about both and what they will be able to accomplish here in Los Angeles."

While the Storm announced the deal, key figures for the team did not make any comments.

With the trade now complete, let's grade it for both sides.

Sparks receive

Kia Nurse

2024 No. 4 pick

The Sparks fell apart down the stretch last season, losing five of their final seven games to miss out on the final playoff spot by one game. Though their playoff drought reached a franchise-worst three seasons, a trip to the lottery was for the best long-term. That fact was confirmed during the lottery when the Sparks won the No. 2 overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Now, they'll have two of the top-four picks in what is widely believed to be one of the best draft classes of all time. That is somewhat dependant on how many of the top prospects end up declaring for the draft, but even in a worst-case scenario, the Sparks will be adding two extremely talented players to the mix for next season.

There are a number of high-ceiling frontcourt players in this class, which is likely why the Sparks decided to add another lottery selection. They'll need to find a replacement for longtime star Nneka Ogwumike, who made a surprise announcement that she's going to leave the club in free agency.

In addition, the Sparks add Kia Nurse a former first-round pick who will add some much-needed wing depth. Nurse made the All-Star Game in her second season, but missed all of 2022 while recovering from a torn ACL and struggled to regain her form with the Storm last season. Now two years removed from the injury, Nurse could be in for a bounce-back campaign and is a smart low-risk bet for Curt Miller and Co.

While the Sparks did give up a first in 2026, there's no guarantee that will be a lottery pick and this is a more talented class.

Grade: A

Storm receive

2026 first-round pick via Sparks

As expected, the Storm took a big step back last season without Sue Bird (retirement) and Brenna Stewart (left in free agency). But while they finished in 11th place at 11-29, the WNBA's lottery format, which uses an aggregate record of the past two seasons, left them with poor odds for the top pick.

They didn't have any luck in the lottery and wound up with the No. 4 pick in a draft that, while deep, has a clear top-three in Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Cameron Brink. Even worse, the next best players are mostly bigs and the Storm already have a budding young star in Ezi Magbegor. As such, it's not all that surprising that they decided to trade their pick.

This deal, in a vacuum, is a loss for them. They gave up a lottery pick and a serviceable wing for a future first. However, it is likely the first domino in a series of moves. Trading Nurse frees up a roster spot and gives them more flexibility in free agency. They've been linked to Nneka Ogwumike and could have other moves up their sleeve with $566,424 in cap space. That is more than enough for two max players, and still leaves room for them to fill out the roster.

For now, this trade has to be graded as incomplete. If the extra spending power helps them add multiple stars this winter, then it's a major win. But if they strike out, it could go down as a huge mistake, especially if the Sparks' 2026 first is not in the lottery.

Grade: Incomplete