The WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association met in person in New York on Wednesday for "preliminary conversations" on a new collective bargaining agreement, the two sides announced in a joint statement.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was present alongside members of the WNBA's labor relations committee. The WNBPA was represented by president Nneka Ogwumike, vice presidents Kelsey Plum and and Napheesa Collier, secretary Elizabeth Williams and player representatives Dijonai Carrington and Stefanie Dolson. WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson was also in attendance.

Details are sparse, though the statement said they had "constructive dialogue" and agreed to continue discussions for a "transformational" new CBA.

In October, the WNBPA announced its intention to opt out of the current CBA at the end of the 2025 season.

"We are ready to lead transformational change -- change that goes beyond women's sports and sets a precedent for something greater," Ogwumike said at the time. "Opting out isn't just about bigger paychecks -- it's about claiming our rightful share of the business we've built, improving working conditions, and securing a future where the success we create benefits today's players and the generations to come. We're not just asking for a CBA that reflects our value; we're demanding it, because we've earned it."

The WNBA exploded in popularity during the 2024 season, thanks in large part to the brilliant rookie class led by Caitlin Clark. Viewership, attendance and merchandise sales surged, culminating in the most-watched Finals in 25 years -- a stunning five-game series that saw the New York Liberty defeat the Minnesota Lynx to win their first championship.

"The players made the decision to opt out of the last CBA to realign the business and save the league from its own limitations," Jackson said in an October statement. "Today, with a stronger foundation and new investments flowing in, they're opting out again -- this time to fully professionalize the league, secure proper wages, improve working conditions and lock in meaningful benefits."

The WNBA and WNBPA have until Oct. 31, 2025 to come to an agreement on a new CBA and avoid a work stoppage.