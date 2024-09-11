The Women's National Basketball Players Association, through Executive Director Terri Jackson, issued a statement on Tuesday regarding an answer commissioner Cathy Engelbert gave during an interview with CNBC's "Power Lunch" earlier in the day.

Engelbert was asked about the rise in racist and homophobic comments toward players on social media, particularly in regards to the rivalry between star rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Or, at least, the rivalry between their supporters online.

Here is Engelbert's answer in full:

One thing that's great about the league right now, we do sit at the intersection of culture and sports and fashion and music. WNBA players are really looked at now as cultural icons. When you have that, you have a lot of attention on you. There's no more apathy. Everybody cares. It is a little of that Bird-Magic moment, if you recall from 1979, when those two rookies came in from a big college rivalry, one white, one black. So we have that moment with these two. But the one thing I know about sports, you need rivalries. That's what makes people watch. They want to watch games of consequence between games of rivals. They don't want everybody being nice to one another. Social media is different today than it was in 1979, when it didn't exist. I always tell the players, I was told a long time ago if someone's typing something in and you wouldn't ask their advice, ignore it. It's a balance. But certainly from marketing dollars, corporate partners are stepping up to endorse these players much more so than they were five years ago, because they see the benefit of having women and diverse women representing their brand.

Engelbert faced immediate criticism for failing to stand up for the players and instead focusing on the attention and money that Clark and Reese are bringing to the league. By the evening the WNBPA had weighed in on the situation. Here is Jackson's statement in full:

Here is the answer that the Commissioner should have provided to the very clear question regarding the racism, misogyny, and harassment experienced by the Players: There is absolutely no place in sport -- or in life -- for the vile hate, racist language, homophobic comments, and misogynistic attacks our players are facing on social media.This is not about rivalries or iconic personalities fueling a business model. This kind of toxic fandom should never be tolerated or left unchecked. It demands immediate action, and frankly, should have been addressed long ago. As Director of the WNBPA, now in my ninth season, I can say that we wholeheartedly welcome the rising interest in the WNBA over the past few years, particularly the surge in fandom sparked by this electrifying rookie class, led by Angel and Caitlin. To the loyal fans who have been with the W for decades, thank you for your unwavering support. You know the history, the game, and the Players -- you know us best. And to our new fans, welcome! Your energy and passion are recognized and appreciated. Together, with all our fans, we will continue to grow a sustainable and thriving future for the WNBA. But let's be clear: fandom should lift up the game, not tear down the very people who bring it to life. Racism, and the toll it takes on everyone, is NEVER tolerable, let alone justifiable, in the name of economic growth. This is about more than just basketball -- it's about respect, accountability, and setting the standard for what we will and will not accept in our sport and society.

Engelbert later clarified her remarks on social media, stating, "During a recent media interview, I was asked about the dark side of social media and online conversation about WNBA rivalries and race. To be clear, there is absolutely no place for hate or racism of any kind in the WNBA or anywhere else."

Engelbert was named the first-ever commissioner of the WNBA in 2019 -- prior to that the league's top executive role was called "president." The former CEO of Deloitte, one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, Engelbert has focused her efforts on improving the league's business and financial health.

She has overseen major growth in that area. Notable accomplishments in recent years include raising $75 million in capital, adopting league-wide charter flights and introducing multiple expansion franchises, including the Golden State Valkyries and a yet unnamed Toronto franchise. There are reports that a Portland franchise will join the mix later this month, which would coincide with Engelbert's statement that the league wants to grow to 16 teams by 2028.