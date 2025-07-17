In a statement issued Thursday afternoon following an in-person meeting in Indianapolis, the Women's National Basketball Players Association rebuked a proposal from the WNBA amid an ongoing dispute over a new collective bargaining agreement for the league, saying that the proposal does not address issues the union has prioritized since opting out of the current CBA back in October.

The meeting marked the first time the WNBA and WNBPA met in person since December, and comes as the two parties try to reach a resolution before the current CBA expires at the end of the 2025 season.

The WNBPA claims that more than 40 players including league All-Stars -- such as Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark -- attended the meeting alongside executive committee members and player representatives to comprise the largest in-person player turnout in union history during CBA negotiations.

However, the union expressed discontent with the league's proposal, which it believes does not address issues, including improving working conditions and a rightful share of league business.

"The WNBA's response to our proposals fails to address the priorities we've voiced from the day we opted out: a transformational CBA that delivers our rightful share of the business that we've built, improves working conditions and ensures the success we create lifts both today's players and the generations that follow," the statement says.

"We've told the league and teams exactly why their proposal falls so short. This business is booming -- media rights, ratings, revenue, team valuations, expansion fees, attendance and ticket sales are all up in historic fashion. But short-changing the working women who make this business possible stalls growth."

The WNBPA said it won't back down from its demands but is committed to returning to the negotiating table.

"The only thing more unsustainable than the current system is pretending it can go on forever. It's not complicated," the WNBPA statement reads. "We are committed to the fight. We are committed to returning to the negotiating table. And we will not stop until we achieve the transformational CBA this moment demands."

The tense nature of CBA negotiations, and the prospect of a work stoppage if a resolution is not met, threatens to blunt the explosive growth of the WNBA and women's basketball since the emerge of young stars like Clark and Angel Reese attracted unprecedented levels of attention to the game.

Several of the league's stars have been outspoken with their frustration over the state of negotiations. Satou Sabally called the WNBA's first proposal "a slap in the face," and Breanna Stewart claimed that the league "kind of just ignored everything we said" in negotiations.

The meeting took place ahead of this weekend's WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, which highlights the league's surge in popularity and plans for growth beyond the 2025 season. The league has added expansion teams in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia, and has plans to expand further to 18 teams by 2030.