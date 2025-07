0:26 Highlights: Sparks at Liberty (7/3)



0:20 Highlights: Storm at Dream (7/3)



0:37 Highlights: Mercury at Wings (7/3)



2:49 Clark-Less Fever Stay Hot, Rout Aces



1:35 Liberty Host Storm Sunday On CBS



1:22 Lynx Bounce Back, Improve To 9-0 At Home



0:52 Aces Continue Up-And-Down Play, Fall To 8-9



0:37 Highlights: Mystics at Lynx (7/3)



1:04 Highlights: Aces at Fever (7/3)



0:28 Red Panda Suffers Broken Wrist



1:27 Highlights: Fever at Lynx - Commissioner's Cup Championship (7/1)



8:18 WNBA Commissioner's Cup: Fever UPSET Lynx without Clark



2:35 Lynx Remain On Mission For WNBA Finals Redemption



2:40 Fever Await Return Of Caitlin Clark From Groin Injury



2:33 Fever Take Down Lynx Without Caitlin Clark To Capture Commissioner's Cup



0:44 Napheesa Collier Struggles In Loss To Fever



1:57 Caitlin Clark Voted 9th Best Guard in WNBA Among Players



3:45 Caitlin Clark Voted 9th Best Guard In WNBA Among Players



1:00 WNBA Expanding to Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia