There was a full 14 hours between the end of the WNBA season in Game 7 on Saturday, Oct. 31, in San Francisco and the tip-off of the women's college basketball season in Rome, Italy, on Nov. 1. Hope you enjoyed your offseason, women's hoops fans.

The 2026-27 college season got off to a high-scoring start, with Notre Dame beating Villanova 99-75 at the Eternal City Tip-Off behind Hannah Hidalgo's 32 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three assists. Most other top players will start their seasons on Monday, including JuJu Watkins, who returns to the USC lineup after missing all of last season recovering from an ACL tear. Watkins will make her debut against UNLV at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Women's college basketball rankings: JuJu Watkins has USC at No. 3 in AP Top 25, South Carolina begins on top Lindsay Gibbs

There are many talented players in Division I, but we compiled a list of the top players to keep an eye on. Without giving away spoilers, here are CBS Sports' top 10 women's college basketball players ahead of the 2026-27 season.

10. Toby Fournier

Despite a shaky start last season while facing some tough opponents, Duke turned things around and won both the ACC regular season and conference tournament titles before making it to the Elite Eight. Fournier was the key component to this success as the team's leader in scoring, rebounding and blocks. After not starting any games as a freshman and still winning ACC rookie of the year, the 6-foot-2 forward thrived as a starter last season with 17.3 points on 52.5% shooting from the field, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

Fournier demonstrates her power and athleticism with her ability to finish at the rim. In fact, her two-handed dunk has become a signature move for her during pre-game warmups. However, she also has great footwork and her high motor makes her dangerous in transition. Her 6-foot-5 wingspan and basketball IQ also make her a threat on defense.

9. Olivia Olson

The Wolverines are fresh off a historic 28–7 overall season and a trip to the Elite Eight with Olson as their leading scorer and rebounder. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 18.9 points per game as a sophomore while shooting 46.8% as a crafty and versatile scorer. Her body control, even mid-air, allows her to finish even if she gets bumped by a defender. She is also not afraid to crash the boards, which is clear from her 6.1 boards per contest.

One of her most memorable games last season was her career-high 31 points in an 88-86 overtime win against Ohio State on Feb. 25. That performance also included nine rebounds, four assists and, most notably, the game-winner with 3.2 remaining in the extra period.

8. Audi Crooks

Crooks was the top player in the transfer portal this offseason and, now she will be playing her senior year at Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-3 center was averaging more than one point per minute in the first part of last season and she currently holds the longest active Division I women's college basketball streak for consecutive games scoring in double figures. Crooks' only college boxscore with fewer than 10 points was during her very first game as a freshman in 2023.

Her size and physical strength, combined with elite footwork, make her a force to be reckoned with in the paint. She wrapped up the 2025-26 campaign as the nation's second leading scorer with 25.8 points per contest while shooting 64.9% from the field. This includes her career-high 47 points while shooting 19 of 25 from the field in a 106-95 win over Indiana on Nov. 30.

7. Jaloni Cambridge

Cambridge's sophomore season ended in a loss to Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but she put on an admirable fight in the defeat with 41 points on 52% shooting from the field while going 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. She is coming off a breakout season and it will be fun to see if she can bring that momentum into her junior year.

Cambridge scored in double figures in every single game last season, including 21 outings with 20+ points. She averaged 23.2 points per game on 49.4% shooting, which made her the Big Ten's leading scorer and No. 6 in the nation. The 5-foot-7 point guard is quick, efficient and shows up to the court every day with a "whatever it takes" attitude instilled by her dad. Besides her scoring, she also contributed 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

6. Joyce Edwards

Edwards is a versatile weapon for South Carolina who impacts the game on both sides of the court. Her speed and high basketball IQ help her turn defense into offense with a strong transition game. She confidently attacks the rim and is able to finish through contact.

The 6-foot-3 forward finished her sophomore year averaging a team-high 19.2 points per game while shooting 57.1% from the field. In the process, she set a new South Carolina single-season scoring record with a total of 768 points. Edwards also led the Gamecocks with 1.8 steals per game, along with 1.1 blocks per contest. Coach Dawn Staley has praised her ball-handling skills and even compared her to former Gamecock and current WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson.

"I think Joyce probably can handle the ball a little bit better than A'ja when A'ja was her age," Staley said. "Joyce probably gets a lot of harder scores than A'ja just by mere height. A'ja's got a little bit more height on her."

5. Madison Booker

Let's get this out of the way: Booker had the worst game of her career during the Final Four matchup against UCLA, but that performance by no means defines her as a player. Booker averaged 18.9 points per game while shooting 50.8% from the floor last season. She set a new career high of 40 points while shooting 66.7% in a 100-58 win over Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Booker models her game after NBA star Kevin Durant, which clearly reflects through her elite mid-range skills and footwork. She is an athletic forward with a high basketball IQ and the ability to step in as point guard -- which we saw during her freshman year when Rori Harmon was injured. On the other side of the court, Booker uses her physical advantage and quick hands to be disruptive on defense, which is a non-negotiable for anyone who plays for Vic Schaefer. With Harmon now in the WNBA, this will be an exciting year for Booker as she steps into a veteran leadership role.

4. Mikayla Blakes

Blakes is one of the most exciting high-volume scorers in college basketball and has been in the spotlight since her freshman season, which featured two 50+ point games. Her 55 points against Auburn in February 2025 broke Elena Delle Donne's Division I freshman single-game scoring record.

As a sophomore last season, Blakes led the nation in scoring with 27.1 points per game, including 12 games in which she scored 30+ points. Her 918 total points set a new NCAA Division I sophomore single-season scoring record. What makes this even more impressive is that Blakes doesn't have to rely on 3-point shooting. She shoots 45.6% from the field but just 35.9% from beyond the arc -- although she is dangerous from anywhere when she gets hot. Her basketball IQ and ability to control her speed help her get past defenders. Meanwhile, she can also make an impact on defense as she averaged 2.9 steals per game, which put her in the top 25 in the nation.

3. JuJu Watkins

By the time USC plays its season opener, it will have been about 19 months since Watkins tore her ACL during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. However, her comeback is one of the biggest storylines this season. Watkins is a modern wing whose skills allow her to play shooting guard or point guard. She is a three-level scorer, a strong playmaker and a versatile defender. Most notably, she helped the Trojans reach a level of success they hadn't seen since the '90s.

Watkins set the NCAA Division I women's basketball freshman scoring record with 920 points during the 2023-24 season. In the process, she led the Trojans to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1994. The following year, she earned the 2024-25 Naismith Player of the Year award while averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. It was hard to figure out where to rank Watkins since she's been out for so long, but her level of talent and what she showed before her injury makes her a player who should not be underestimated.

2. Hannah Hidalgo

The energy Hidalgo plays with every time she steps on the court is the definition of a "dawg." She might be an undersized guard, but you can't ever count her out. Hidalgo led the Fighting Irish all the way to the Elite Eight despite a major roster turnover last season. She dominated in the Sweet Sixteen victory against Vanderbilt with 31 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals, seven assists and a block. She was just as impressive during the regular season, averaging 25.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 5.6 steals per game.

Hidalgo's efforts on offense made her the nation's third-leading scorer. Meanwhile, she also set a new Division I single season steals record -- an effort that earned her the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. As she begins her senior year, Hidalgo will be the only returning player for Notre Dame. A major rebuild like that usually leaves a lot of questions for a team, but with Hidalgo on the roster, the Fighting Irish are certainly in good hands.

1. Sarah Strong

The UConn star was named the 2026 Naismith Player of the Year because of her efficiency and how complete her game is. Throughout her sophomore season, Strong averaged 18.4 points per game as a three-level scorer. She shot 58.2% from the field and over 40% from 3-point range, while also registering 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest.

To make those numbers even more impressive, coach Geno Auriemma revealed that Strong had not been 100% all season because she tweaked her Achilles tendon while playing 3x3 basketball for USA Basketball in Mongolia during the summer of 2025. Strong will likely be even more dangerous this upcoming season as she spent the summer resting. The talent is there, but this year will be all about growing as a leader and getting comfortable with the spotlight now that Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd – who she considers her mentors- are no longer around.