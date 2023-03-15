South Carolina star Aliyah Boston was named an All-American by The Associated Press for the third consecutive year, becoming just the 10th player ever to be selected three times. She was a unanimous selection, along with Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark.

The other first-team selections were Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, LSU's Angel Reese and Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes.

Boston, last year's Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, is looking to help her team defend its 2022 NCAA Tournament championship trophy. Boston led last year's group in scoring, rebounds, blocks and steals. This year she is averaging 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and two blocks per game, which is actually, on paper, less impressive than last season. However, the numbers have nothing to do with her ability, because opponents have learned to double and triple-team her, and also because her teammates are sharing more of the responsibilities this season.

Clark is one of the top offensive players in the nation, averaging 27 points per game. Only Siegrist is higher on the list. The junior helps her team's offense in other ways as also she leads the nation in assists with a total of 267 this season. Clark is also averaging 7.5 rebounds per game, and earlier this season she registered her 10th career triple-double. This was Clark's second consecutive season receiving the All-America honor.

Siegrist is Villanova's all-time leading scorer and leads the nation with 28.9 points per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. The senior can score inside and outside, and she's shown consistency by registering 20-plus points in 34 consecutive games. A few weeks ago, she also became the all-time leading scorer in Big East history -- men and women's -- by reaching 1,693 career points.

When it comes to impressive stats, Reese also has a lot to brag about. The LSU star averages 23.4 points while shooting 54% from the field. She is also helping her team have one of the best seasons in program history by being dynamic and contributing with 15.5 rebounds per game.

Holmes is part of an Indiana roster with a deep offense consisting of six players averaging over 9.5 points per game. However, she still shines by registering 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 68.8% from the field -- second best in the nation.

Here is a full list of the AP women's All-America team:

First Team

Aliyah Boston, senior, South Carolina



Caitlin Clark, junior, Iowa



Maddy Siegrist, senior, Villanova



Angel Reese, sophomore, LSU



Mackenzie Holmes, senior, Indiana



Second Team

Elizabeth Kitley, senior, Virginia Tech



Cameron Brink, junior, Stanford



Diamond Miller, senior, Maryland



Olivia Miles, sophomore, Notre Dame



Alissa Pili, junior, Utah



Third Team

Ashley Joens, senior, Iowa State



Aaliyah Edwards, junior, UConn



Haley Jones, senior, Stanford



Aneesah Morrow, sophomore, DePaul



Zia Cooke, senior, South Carolina



Honorable Mention