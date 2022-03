It's the most wonderful time of the year for fans of women's college basketball. The women's NCAA basketball tournament is underway and for the first time ever features 68 teams. The path for the eventual champion will be grueling -- regardless of which team is the final one standing -- and you can check out every team's road below.

Here is the entire schedule for the first two rounds of the tournament, including where the games are being played and what time they all begin.

All of the 2022 Women's NCAA Tournament games will air on the ESPN family of networks, and you can stream every game on fuboTV (try for free).

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Wednesday, March 16

7 p.m. Howard 55, Incarnate Word 51 Columbia, S.C. ESPNU 9 p.m. Dayton 88, DePaul 57 Ames, Iowa

ESPNU



Thursday, March 17

7 p.m. Longwood 74, Mount St. Mary's 70 Raleigh, N.C. ESPNU 9 p.m. Missouri State 61, Florida State 50 Baton Rouge, La.

ESPNU

Greensboro Region

Friday, March 18

11:30 a.m. No. 8 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 9 South Florida Columbia, S.C. ESPN2 1:30 p.m. No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton Iowa City, Iowa ESPNEWS 2 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard Columbia, S.C. ESPN 4 p.m. No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State Iowa City, Iowa ESPN 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton Ames, Iowa ESPNEWS 10 p.m. No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington Ames, Iowa ESPNU



Saturday, March 19

7:30 p.m. No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin Tucson, Ariz. ESPNEWS 10 p.m. No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV Tucson, Ariz. ESPN2

Spokane Region

Friday, March 18

2:30 p.m. No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast College Park, Md. ESPNU 5 p.m. No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware College Park, Md. ESPNU 5:30 p.m. No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas Austin, Texas ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech Stanford, Calif. ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield Austin, Texas ESPN2 10 p.m. No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State Stanford, Calif. ESPN2

Saturday, March 19

2:30 p.m. No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri State Baton Rouge, La. ESPNU 5 p.m. No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State Baton Rouge, La. ESPNU

Bridgeport Region

Saturday, March 19

11:30 a.m. No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State Raleigh, N.C. ESPN2 1 p.m. No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer Storrs, Conn. ABC 1:30 p.m. No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte Bloomington, Ind. ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood Raleigh, N.C. ESPN2 3:30 p.m. No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida Storrs, Conn. ESPNEWS 4 p.m. No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton Bloomington, Ind. ESPN 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass Norman, Okla. ESPN2 10 p.m. No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI Norman, Okla. ESPNU

Wichita Region

Friday, March 18

1:30 p.m. No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota Waco, Texas ESPN2 3:30 p.m. No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga Louisville, Ky. ESPNEWS 4 p.m. No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawaii Waco, Texas ESPN2 6 p.m. No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany Louisville, Ky. ESPN2

Saturday, March 19