March Madness is here, which means there is no shortage of games to keep up with, and for the first time the women's field mirrors the men's field with a 68-team tournament. To see the entire field in a printable bracket, click here to view all 68 teams and their paths to the Final Four in Minneapolis .

The first round in the Wichita region will take place on March 18 and 19 and second round games will be played on March 20 and 21.

In the Women's NCAA Tournament, the top four seeds in each region host pods for the games on the opening weekend. No. 1 Louisville, No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Tennessee and No. 4 Michigan will each host first and second round matchups. The four teams remaining in this quarter of the bracket will head to Wichita, Kan. for the regional semifinals and finals at Intrust Bank Arena.

Here is a look at each game, the seeding, the location of the game the time of the game and the channel to tune in:

Friday, March 18

Time: Matchup: Location: TV Channel: 1:30 p.m. No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota Waco, Texas ESPN2 3:30 p.m. No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga Louisville, Ky. ESPNEWS 4 p.m. No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawaii Waco, Texas ESPN2 6 p.m. No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany Louisville, Ky. ESPN2

Saturday, March 19