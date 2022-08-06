The 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament is changing to a two-host format for the regional rounds, the NCAA announced this week. The men's regionals will remain at four sites.

Half the teams in the Sweet Sixteen round will be competing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, while the other eight will be at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The regional semifinal games are scheduled for March 24-25, and the regional championships will be March 26-27.

The 68 teams participating in the 2023 tournament will be announced on Selection Sunday, March 12, the same day as the men's announcement.

The madness will begin March 15-16 with the First Four opening round games, which will take place on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16. The sites bidding for the round of 64 and round of 32 round games must agree to also host a First Four game.

Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz is entering her fourth year on the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee and will serve as the chair for the 2022-23 school year. Oregon deputy athletics director Lisa Peterson has been named vice chair and will take over as chair in 2023-24.

"It's such an important time for our sport and championship," Goetz said in a statement released by the NCAA this week.

"The committee is dedicated to continue to work alongside the women's basketball community and staff in making sure that we continue to serve as stewards for the NCAA tournament, one of the world's greatest sporting events."

The 2023 Women's Final Four will take place in Dallas at American Airlines Center. It will be a busy weekend as the site will be hosting the Division I, II and III women's basketball national championship games over the span of two days.