And then there were four.

The 68-team field has been whittled down to South Carolina, Iowa, LSU, and Virginia Tech after nearly two weeks of NCAA Tournament play and nearly five months of the regular season as those four are headed to Dallas for the Final Four.

The Gamecocks are unbeaten and looking for a second straight national championship, while their SEC rival Tigers are back in the Final Four for the first time in 15 years. The Hawkeyes are led by the nation's most electrifying superstar and trying to hang the first national championship banner in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hokies, here for the first time, are looking to play spoiler to three teams who've grabbed national headlines all season long.

The national semifinals are on Friday, March 31, with LSU vs. Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. and Iowa vs. South Carolina at 9 p.m. You can watch the games on ESPN and stream them on fuboTV (try for free).

Fri. March 31 : Final Four

: Final Four Sun. April 2: National championship

(All times eastern)

2023 Women's Final Four

Date: Friday, March 31 | Time: 7 p.m., 9 p.m.

Location: Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)