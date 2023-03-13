The 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament will get underway on Wednesday when the First Four games kick off the festivities. The South Carolina Gamecocks will look to defend their title after running the table in the regular season and the 2023 SEC Tournament.

According to Caesars Sportsbook the Gamecocks are a heavy favorite with -180 odds. It's easy to understand why that's the case after South Carolina went undefeated in the regular season before winning the conference tournament. Dawn Staley's squad enters March Madness with a 32-0 record.

In the 2022 tournament, South Carolina cruised to a national championship, winning every game but one by double digits. Will they get more of a challenge this year?

Stanford, UConn and Indiana (+800) seem to be South Carolina's biggest competition in 2023. Stanford reached the Final Four last season before falling to UConn, and Indiana suffered the same fate in the Sweet 16. The Huskies, meanwhile, were the national runners-up last season

For just the second year, the Women's NCAA Tournament will feature 68 teams with the First Four getting things started. The First Four and first two rounds will take place at campus sites, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be in Seattle and Greenville, and the Final Four will be in Dallas.

Weds. March 15 - Thurs. March 16: First Four

First Four Fri. March 17 - Sat. March 18: First Round

First Round Sun. March 19 - Mon. March 20: Second Round

Second Round Fri. March 24 - Sat. March 25: Sweet 16

Sweet 16 Sun. March 26 - Mon. March 27 : Elite Eight

: Elite Eight Fri. March 31 : Final Four

: Final Four Sun. April 2: National championship

2023 Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament

Date: Wednesday, March 15-Sunday, April 2 | Time: Varies

Location: Varies

TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, and ABC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)