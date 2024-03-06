The Big 12 was one of the more heavily contested conferences in the country during the women's college basketball regular season. That figures to make the Big 12 Tournament among the most exciting leading up to March Madness.

The Big 12 Tournament begins Thursday, and No. 19 Oklahoma enters postseason play with a 15-3 record against conference opponents this season. The Sooners have won 12 of their last 14 games heading into the conference tournament and defeated No. 6 Texas on two occasions over that stretch.

Oklahoma is paced by senior forward Skylar Vann, who is averaging 15.0 points and 7.2 rebounds on the year. Teammate Payton Verhulst also is a consistent contributor as she averages 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, No. 6 Texas is led by freshman forward Madison Booker, who's averaging 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists this season. Booker has eclipsed the 20-point mark in four of her last six games.

Below is the full schedule and tip times for the tournament.

2024 Big 12 Women's Tournament schedule, scores

Location: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Thursday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Houston | 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 Central Floridda | 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Second round -- Friday, March 8

Game 3: No. 5 Baylor vs. Game 1 winner | 12 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 4: No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 TCU | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 5: No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 BYU | 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 West Virginia vs. Game 2 winner | 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Quarterfinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 7: No. 4 Iowa State vs. Game 3 winner | 12 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 8: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Game 4 winner | 2:30 on ESPN+

Game 9: No. 2 Texas vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 10: No. 3 Kansas State vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Semifinals -- Monday, March 11

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Big 12 Women's Championship -- Tuesday, March 12

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 9 p.m. on ESPN2