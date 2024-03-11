Iowa State upset Big 12 regular-season champion Oklahoma in the conference tournament semifinals, which means we are now in for a Cyclones matchup against Texas in the final. The Longhorns took down Kansas State 71-64 in their semifinal matchup on Monday.

The Big 12 was one of the more heavily contested conferences in the country during the regular season, and that's certainly carried into the postseason with several games going down to the wire and Oklahoma suffering an upset loss.

With Oklahoma eliminated, Texas is the favorite to win the Big 12 Women's Tournament. The Longhorns have proven their resilience this season, as they've been one of the nation's top teams despite losing star guard Rori Harmon to a torn ACL early in the year. Madison Booker has carried the load for Texas, averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game over her stellar freshman season.

Iowa State has won two of the last three meetings against Texas, but the Longhorns found a 81 - 60 win during their most recent encounter in Austin on Feb. 17.

Below is the full schedule and tip times for the tournament.

2024 Big 12 Women's Tournament schedule, scores

Location: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Thursday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Texas Tech def. No. 13 Houston, 74-60

Game 2: No. 11 Cincinnati def. No. 14 Central Florida, 67-62

Second round -- Friday, March 8

Game 3: No. 5 Baylor def. No. 12 Texas Tech, 71-60

Game 4: No. 9 TCU def. No. 8 Oklahoma State, 68-66

Game 5: No. 7 Kansas def. No. 10 BYU, 77-53

Game 6: No. 6 West Virginia def. No. 11 Cincinnati, 70-55

Quarterfinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 7: No. 4 Iowa State def. No. 5 Baylor, 67-62

Game 8: No. 1 Oklahoma def. No. 9 TCU, 69-53

Game 9: No. 2 Texas def. No. 7 Kansas, 76-60

Game 10: No. 3 Kansas State def. No. 6 West Virginia, 65-62

Semifinals -- Monday, March 11

Game 11: No. 4 Iowa State def. No. 1 Oklahoma, 85-68

Game 12: No. 2 Texas def. No. 3 Kansas State, 71-64

Big 12 Women's Championship -- Tuesday, March 12

Game 13: No. 4 Iowa State vs. Texas | 9 p.m. on ESPN2